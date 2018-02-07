This Is Us fans were greeted with a very welcome, old face on Tuesday night's new episode... and after that heart-wrenching Super Bowl episode, we really needed it. Dr. K returned to This Is Us with a super inspiring speech, and it was easily one of the most emotional highlights of the new episode.

Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you haven't seen Season 2 Episode 15 of This Is Us, titled "The Car," for yourself yet. Tuesday night's new episode followed up the absolutely tragic death reveal of the post-Super Bowl episode with another truly heartbreaking episode. The ep was entirely set in flashbacks, jumping back and forth between sweet memories Jack shared with Rebecca, Kevin, Randall, and Kate when he was alive, and the Pearson family on the day of Jack's funeral. The common thread connecting all these vignettes was the Pearson family's car, a Jeep Wagoner that we see Jack buying for family in the opening scene. We saw Jack bonding with Rebecca and the kids at various time periods in the station wagon, from heart to hearts with Kate about Alanis Morissette, to teaching Randall and Kevin how to drive, to a brain tumor scare with Rebecca.

And the car was also with the family as they drove to Jack's funeral, which was another hugely emotionally taxing moment, as Rebecca, Kevin, Randall, and Kate all held back tears while a priest spoke over an urn of Jack's ashes. The emotional weight of Jack's sudden death nearly broke Rebecca... but she got some very helpful words from an old friend that inspired her to keep going. That's right, y'all — Dr. K is back, and you know he has the perfect inspirational speech for the moment, just like he always does.

Towards the end of the episode, the man that delivered Rebecca's kids stopped by to check in on her.

