Dr. Jart's Shake & Shot Mask Reviews Are In & You Will Be Shook By The Results

Dr Jart+ makes some of the best (and weirdest) skincare products. Remember those intense Rubber Masks that were the topic of every blog, video, and Instagram post for a hot minute? I can't forget them because they haunt my dreams. Now, the new Dr. Jart+ Shake & Shot Mask reviews are in, and this product is even more effective (and possibly much creepier) than the last. You think I'm joking? Just you wait.

In case you're unfamiliar, Dr. Jart+ is a pioneering, dermatologist-developed K-Beauty brand that focuses on highly functional products with safe and effective ingredients. In line with the K-Beauty trend, there's a heavy focus on hydrating the skin properly and revealing the skin's natural luminosity. Remember the BB Cream craze (that we still occasionally indulge in today)? You can thank Dr. Jart+ for that.

Dr. Jart+ has created numerous innovative formulas that merge fun, function, and form in his skincare products. The packaging is mostly minimalistic, with clean, structural details making some items worthy of a display in the Museum of Modern Art. The Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer ($36; sephora.com), for example, comes in a gorgeous reflective silver tube with simple white writing. The formula itself is one of a kind. It squeezes out in a cream form, but melts to a water with the heat from you body. Chin Wook Lee and Dr. Jung, the pioneers behind Dr. Jart+, are the Willy Wonkas of the skincare world. There's no idea too big, and no inspiration too small.

Tati on YouTube

The online beauty sphere exploded this past year with the launch of the Dr. Jart+ Rubber Masks ($12; sephora.com). Beauty gurus seemed to love this product more for its super creepy, Silence Of The Lambs-aesthetic more than its super potent effects. Sheet masks are nothing new, but we had never seen anything like this before.

Thanks to the success of that weirdo product, Dr. Jart+ is expanding its rubber line with the launch of the Dr. Jart+ Shake & Shot™ Rubber Masks ($12; sephora.com). There are four different kinds of masks that each treat a different skincare concern: Hydro, Brightening, Firming, and Soothing. The packaging is absolutely crazypants. Each cup looks like a smoothie or a protein shake straight out of a technicolor, futuristic world. The cap is the terrifying baby face that also appears on the packaging of the rubber sheet masks. The baby has what appears to be a straw coming out of its mouth. TBH, it's all very confusing and wonderful all at the same time.

YEOSIM VIETNAM JSC on YouTube

The mask requires a little audience participation. You simply open the cup, remove the two ingredients packages, combine the two in the cup, shake it up, and apply the thick, rubbery mixture to your face using the spatula (aka the straw from the baby's mouth, weird, I know). Once it dries down (about 20 minutes later), you simply peel the mask of to reveal rejuvenated skin.

Nelly Toledo on YouTube

YouTuber Nelly Toldeo's skin is visibly more glowy after she removed her mask. It looks plump, hydrated, and absolutely gorgeous. She herself gives the mask two thumbs up.

nicole changmin on YouTube

YouTuber Nicole Changmin applied a thicker layer of the mask and watching her peel it off was way too satisfying. After removal, she found her skin was smoother and oh so glowy! Seriously, the glow these masks give the skin is insane.

Howling Holic on YouTube

The brightening mask was so insanely brightening on YouTuber Howling Holic that you can literally see where the mask ended on her face. The results here are undeniable.

Skin Bate on YouTube

The glow is non-stop.

MinneeMe on YouTube

Seriously, no matter which type of mask you choose, the glow is always there.

If you're ready to get your glow on with these Pop-Art-Meets-American-Horror-Story masks, then snag them now on the Sephora website. At $12 a pop, it's certainly worth a shot.