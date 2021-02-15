While Valentine's Day is known as one of the most romantic holidays of the year, it can also be one of the most stressful. Flowers? Chocolates? Candlelit dinners — Oh my! Luckily, the Vice President of the United States and the Second Gentleman seemed to have this one in the bag. Doug Emhoff's Valentine's Day post to Kamala Harris showed just how much he cares about her, and it's honestly adorable.

Emhoff began his V-Day posts by sharing a picture of how him and his wife spent the holiday: Passing out Valentine's Day cookies to healthcare workers at the DC VA Medical Center "This Valentine’s Day weekend, our hearts are with the health care heroes working around-the-clock to support our country during this difficult time," the Second Gentleman wrote on Instagram, adding Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and his wife Kari McDonough joined them for the surprise.

Emhoff then dedicated another post to Harris, and this time, he expressed his feelings about their exciting future together. "Happy Valentine’s Day, honey. We’ve got big adventures ahead. I couldn’t be more excited to be your partner on this journey," Emhoff wrote, alongside a picture of the two inside the White House.

Take a look at Emhoff's back-to-back posts below.

Harris wrote an equally sweet message back. "That time @SecondGentleman found out that I had Googled him before our first date. Happy Valentine's Day!" she wrote on IG, referencing a moment during their Jan. 17 interview with CBS This Morning when Emhoff realized Harris once searched him on the internet before they met.

On Jan. 20, the country witnessed Harris break ground as the first Black American — and Black woman — to become U.S. Vice President, while Emhoff became the very first Second Gentleman. The history-making couple tied the knot in 2014, per Insider, after hitting it off on a blind date just one year before. In an Oct. 2020 Instagram post for her birthday, Emhoff described his first meeting with Harris as "love at first sight." If you've every been on a blind date, you probably know this almost never happens. Some relationships are just meant to be, huh?

Harris also dedicated a birthday post to Emhoff in October 2020, which featured a cheesy (but cute!) picture of the two. "The morning after our first date, @DouglasEmhoff emailed me a list of his available dates for the next couple of months," Harris wrote. "He said, 'I want to see if we can make this work.' We’ve been making it work ever since."

Here's to a couple that can make it work, all the way to the White House.