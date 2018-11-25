When Meghan Markle welcomes her bundle of joy in April, she'll have her own mom by her side to help her adjust to being a new mother. According to a new report from the Sunday Mirror, Doria Ragland is reportedly moving to Windsor Estate with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and apparently, she's at least part of the reason that the move to Frogmore Cottage is happening in the first place. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace to inquire about the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Shortly after The Sun revealed that Markle and Prince Harry were packing up their two-bedroom apartment at Kensington Palace and planning a move to Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage in 2019, speculation started swirling that brotherly discord between Prince Harry and Prince William — who also currently resides at Kensington Palace with Kate Middleton and their three children — was to blame.

Now, an insider is reporting that everything is fine and peachy between the Fab Four (Phew!), and that the reason for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's sudden move is largely for space reasons — especially now that Grandma Doria is reportedly coming to stay, per The Daily Mail.

A source told the Sunday Mirror on Saturday, Nov. 24, "With a baby on the way, there wasn’t the option of the Duke and Duchess staying at the palace as Nottingham Cottage is tiny and none of the bigger apartments are available." In comparison, Frogmore Cottage boasts ten bedrooms, which would offer plenty of space for Gran and the newborn.

"Doria will be staying with them for quite long periods and they need a larger place," the insider added. The Sunday Mirror reports that it's likely that the couple will be putting aside a separate wing in the cottage for the 62-year-old's use when she comes to visit for extended periods of time from Los Angeles.

TBH, I was so relieved that the source shot down rumors of a falling out between the two princes as "rubbish." One day earlier on Friday, Nov. 23, a royal source reportedly told The Sun, "The initial plan was for Harry and Meghan to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments. But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers. Now Harry and Meghan don’t want to live next to William and Kate and want to strike out on their own." Elite Daily previously reached out about the reports that "tension" was the reason behind the planned move, but did not hear back.

Now it looks like Markle and Prince Harry will have more than enough room to host the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as their child's three cousins, anytime they want to in their luxurious digs. In addition to a special apartment for grandma and multiple bedrooms, Frogmore Cottage will also reportedly be remodeled to include a yoga studio, a large nursery, and a personal gym, according to The Sun.

Now, the only question is how to score an overnight invite and become besties with Doria and Meghan.