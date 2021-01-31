The Super Bowl is set to air on Feb. 7, which means it's almost to cheer on your favorite team, while also scarfing down your favorite game day snacks. Having all the tastiest dishes spread out during your viewing party is a must, since Super Bowl Sunday is all about indulging in dips, chips, and apps. This year, ordering in is probably your best bet for your game-watch snacking, so `DoorDash dropped a Game Day Food Trends report that gives a snapshot of the most popular eats for football fans across the country. DoorDash's Super Bowl 2021 Game Day Food Trends reveals a surprising top bite.

The brand released its Game Day Food Trend report on Jan. 26, revealing the eating habits of Americans during football Sundays from the period of Sept. 13, 2020 through Jan. 10, 2021. The data was compiled using a national general population survey of 1,000 Americans, and captures both the top snack picks by state and nationwide.

According to DoorDash Game Day data, wings are no longer the most ordered food during game day in America, which might surprise many chicken-loving football fans. In its place, Mozzarella sticks was actually the most popular snack and topped the list of Top 20 Game Day Eats nationwide, beating out boneless wings, which took second place. Rounding out the top 10 eats is chips and salsa, caesar salad, pepperoni pizza, fried pickles, chocolate chip cookies, philly cheesesteak, egg rolls, and curly fries.

There were also plenty of interesting takeaways from the Top 10 Game Day Foods per state. Arkansa's top food was Texas toast, which is thick-cut bread that's buttered on both sides and cooked until golden. There were also plenty of seafood picks — in Colorado, crab rangoon took first place, while people in Connecticut's food of choice was salmon. Of course, cheesy snacks are always popular for game day. Iowans opted for cheese curds, Georgians preferred macaroni and cheese, and Idahoans chowed down on cheeseburgers.

If you're looking to get some tasty bites delivered straight to your doorstep for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, you'll want to check out the Game Day Eats carousel in the DoorDash mobile app, which is available in the App Store and Google Play. In the carousel, you'll find a special selection of bites available in your area for the big game.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your DoorDash delivery. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.