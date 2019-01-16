Just in time to save you from braving the cold weather, DoorDash is slashing the cost of delivery fees nationwide. Chilly winter weather has pummeled most of the country, leaving me with no motivation to go to the store and buy groceries. That's why I'm extra grateful that DoorDash is dropping a one-day-only promo code that cuts down on the cost of the company's delivery fee. Tonight's forecast is showing an 80 percent chance that I'm going to be ordering in with DoorDash's 50-cent delivery on Jan. 16. Here's how to save you money on your next DoorDash meal.

According to DoorDash, the company is the first "on-demand destination" food delivery service available in all 50 states. To celebrate the milestone, DoorDash is giving out 50-cent delivery codes to customers. This code can be redeemed on Wednesday, Jan. 16 starting at 12:01 a.m. PT and ending at 11:59 p.m. PT. So, how do you use the code? Once you've loaded up your cart with lots of delicious food, enter the promo code "FIFTY" in the specific box when you check out. There is a $10 minimum to use the code. It shouldn't be too hard to clear $10, especially if your roomie is getting in on the ordering, too.

DoorDash

According to DoorDash, the company delivers to 80 percent of Americans across the country including Alaska. If you haven't been able to get DoorDash in your area before, today could be your day. Starting on Wednesday, Jan.16, DoorDash will be available for food delivery in cities across North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The app is the easiest way to order your food, although you can also use the DoorDash website to get your grub on. The DoorDash mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. From there, all you will need to do is sign up for an account (or log in to your existing account) and start your order. Just remember that the promo code is only valid on Wednesday, Jan. 16 until 11:59 p.m. PT while supplies last, according to DoorDash.

There are so many delicious restaurants available on DoorDash, too. The company touts that popular fast food chains like Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Chipotle are all available to order from. You might also find a few local joints that are utilizing DoorDash for fast and quick food delivery. Of course, the restaurants will vary by location. Make sure to explore all of your options within the DoorDash app or on the DoorDash website.

If the cold weather has you wanting to do nothing but stay under the sheets and watch your favorite shows, you're not alone. The feels-like temperature where I live in Florida is reading at a chilly 47 degrees right now. Brrr. If you think I'm going to hit up the grocery store today, you're wrong. While it sounds like a great night to whip up a cozy bowl of ramen, I'm not going to trouble myself with cooking when I can take advantage of DoorDash's 50-cent delivery fees today. Now it is time for me to check out the menu so I can plan out tonight's dinner.