Shockingly, I don't have a major sweet tooth. But, I'm always down for a little night cap... and when I say "night cap" I mean a scoop of ice cream straight out of the pint jar as I stand in front of my freezer in the middle of the night. Anyway, whether you prefer eating your ice cream at 1 a.m. in your cold, dark kitchen, or if you'd rather eat it all at once in the comfort of your bed, you'll probably be elated to hear that DoorDash is offering free Baskin-Robbins ice cream in March.

On Wednesday, March 20, Baskin-Robbins made an exciting announcement for sugar lovers and ice cream enthusiasts everywhere. According to a press release, the Massachusetts-based ice cream chain is giving out free pre-packaged quarts with DoorDash orders until March 24. I don't believe in miracles, but boy oh boy, I do believe in free ice cream.

To get in on this, start out by downloading the DoorDash app through the Google Play Store or in the App Store. Or, if you'd rather do it from your computer, you can logon to their website. Then, you'll have to order at least $10 worth of Baskin-Robbins (which — in my opinion — is totally easy), and use the code ICECREAM at checkout. Then, voila! You'll get a free quart from a limited selection of flavors with your order. It's totally simple, and it's definitely worth it if you're down to get in on a little extra sugar this month.

While this offer is basically a dream come true, keep in mind that it's only valid at participating Baskin-Robbins locations. I know, this might be hard to hear, but according to the press release, you'll only be able to get in on the free quart deal if your local Baskin-Robbins is participating in the offer. So, you may want to call your local shop ahead of time, just to be safe. Also, remember that this glorious deal is only valid until March 24, 2019, while supplies lasts. So the bottom line is you may want to get in on it sooner rather than later. If you have any questions, make sure to check out the terms and conditions — they have all the answers.

If you aren't sure how you want to spend that $10 minimum, check out Baskin-Robbins' March Flavor of the Month, Blueberry Muffin. The base features blueberry muffin-flavored ice cream, which is mixed with actual pieces of blueberries. Then, it's all swirled together with a rich blueberry ribbon. Eat it with a whipped cream topping, additional blueberries, or all on its own. Either way, it looks pretty darn delicious. Keep in mind, however, that it's only available for the remainder of March. You'll want to get your hands on some as soon as you possibly can.

Free ice cream is hard to come by... especially in the form of an entire quart that's delivered right to your doorstep. So make sure to get in on this beautiful deal while it's still valid, and while supplies lasts. It would be a shame to miss out on this sweet spring deal.