For some, it might have felt like this day would never come. On Wednesday, July 24, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller took the hot seat as he prepared to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election. Even though many people across the nation were excited to tune in, Donald Trump's tweet about Robert Mueller's testimony shows he's not as thrilled.

On July 24, President Trump took to Twitter moments before Mueller appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to begin his testimony at 8:30 a.m. ET. In a series of tweets, Trump called out Mueller and questioned why the former special counsel didn't investigate other politicians such as former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and others. Trump wrote,

Why didn’t Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats spend any time investigating Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more, including HIMSELF & Andrew W?

In another tweet, Trump claimed that Democrats have been "fabricating" a crime against the "very innocent" president, and inquired why Mueller chose not to "investigate the investigators." Elite Daily reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment or response, but did not immediately hear back.

So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction? Wrong! Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?

In addition to calling out Mueller, Trump also tweeted out some familiar phrases such as his slogan "Make America Great Again" as well as "No collusion. No obstruction." So, he may not exactly be live tweeting during Mueller's testimony, but it's obvious where he stands on the matter.

Mueller's investigation has been a talking point among politicians for months. On April 18, a redacted version of the special counsel's report was released to the public, which revealed that Mueller's team had concluded that although the Trump 2016 campaign had not conspired or coordinated with Russia, it had "expected to benefit" from Russian election meddling. The report also declined to make a decision on obstruction of justice, but pointed to ten specific incidents that could have been seen as obstruction of justice. The White House did not previously respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding details alleged in the report. The report, however, noted that charging President Trump was not an option Mueller and his office could consider, and cited the Department of Justice (DOJ) policy under the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) is that a sitting president cannot be indicted while in office. While the policy is not a legal ruling, Mueller made it clear that he would follow the precedent, writing in the report "we determined not to apply an approach that could potentially result in a judgment that the President committed crimes."

On May 29, Mueller addressed his investigation during his first press conference, where he not only announced that the investigation was "complete" but that he would be stepping down from his role as special counsel. Mueller once more doubled down on his report conclusions, saying, "Under long standing department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while in office. That is unconstitutional. ... Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider."

In his testimony on July 24, Mueller doubled down on his stance that he could not indict the president on obstruction of justice, but had not cleared him, either. "The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller said.

Mueller may have closed his investigation, but clearly Congress wanted more answers. Following Mueller's report being released, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Speaker Chuck Schumer released a joint statement on April 18 calling for the special counsel to testify. Initially Mueller wasn't willing to testify in front of Congress, but he eventually agreed on June 25 after House Democrats issued a subpoena.

Mueller's testimony has arguably been one of the most anticipated events this year, but clearly Trump is sticking to his opinion. We'll just have to wait and see how this unfolds.