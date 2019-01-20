It has been two years since the Donald Trump officially became the president of the United States with his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. Trump, whose main platform during the election was, "Make America Great Again," just posted a tweet updating the country on the progress of that vision on the anniversary of his inauguration. Donald Trump's tweet about his inauguration anniversary is pretty much what you'd expect from the president.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter commemorating his inauguration two years ago. The video is set to cinematic music, and the entire one minute, 26 second video includes an edited version of Trump's 2017 inauguration speech. And seeing as though Trump seems to have become fond of video messages, this doesn't seem too unexpected. The video features clips of moments from his time as president, like signing executive orders, shaking hands with civilians, and visiting with workers.

Here's the full text of the voiceover:

From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only 'America First, America First.' The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. Do not allow anyone to tell you that it can not be done. No challenge can match the heart, and fight, and spirit of America. We will not fail. January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The video received 10,000 likes and 32,000 retweets within the first hour of being up on Twitter.

Of course, you can't choose what day your inauguration anniversary falls on, but it just so happens that Trump's second anniversary of his presidential inauguration happens to land on day 29 of the partial government shutdown. So, a video that includes montages of Trump at rallies and near a souther border structure, along with a speech with excerpts like, "I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never, ever let you down. We will bring back our jobs," is a bit poorly timed when nearly 800,000 federal workers are currently furloughed because of the government shutdown, according to CNBC. And as of Jan. 11, many of those workers missed their first paychecks due to the shutdown, according to USA Today. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the timing of the video's release during a shutdown, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Though some of his supporters reacted with praise, others were quick to note the unfortunate timing. One Twitter user @davidmweissman wrote, "End the shutdown. People are going without pay. How can they provide for their families?"

The government was also in a shutdown on Trump's first inauguration anniversary in 2018, due to Congress not being able to agree on a budget.

Although, the 2018 shutdown only lasted three days, according to The New York Times. And it came to an end when Democrats agreed to a short-term spending bill that didn't address longterm protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) act.

As Trump touts his best moments from his second year in office in a video, he's still dealing with the very real impasse regarding the government shutdown. Democrats rejected his Jan. 19 deal, which, in part, offered limited three-year protections for DACA in exchange for $5.7 billion for a border wall, according to The New York Times. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded on Jan. 19, in a tweet that read:

Democrats were hopeful that @ realDonaldTrump was finally willing to re-open government & proceed with a much-needed discussion to protect the border. Unfortunately, reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of previously rejected initiatives.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the deal, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

This isn't the first video Trump has posted heavily featuring his own voice and opinion in the new year. On Jan. 10, he posted a video from the US-Mexico border in Texas surrounded by border patrol, ICE, and law enforcement. "We all want to see a wall or a barrier," he said into the camera. In another video on the same day, he posted another video about the border and said, "Democrats in Congress have refused to acknowledge the crisis." He momentarily mixed things up with a congratulatory video for Clemson Football but went right back to talking about the border in a video posted on Jan. 18. About the border, he said, "Things are happening there and they have been for many years, decades." Seeing as though the shutdown began in late 2018, when Congress couldn't agree on a spending bill due to the ask of $5 billion for border wall, it seems like the issue of border security and wall funding will be a sticking point until an agreement is reached, one way or another.

Trump's inauguration anniversary video marks the halfway point of his presidency, which just so happens to come during a time of uncertainty about when the government shutdown might end.