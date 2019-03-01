Is anything that happens on Twitter surprising anymore? If you haven't been on social media lately, you've missed a bunch of tweets about Donald Trump's test scores and grades. And the reason why everyone's talking about it will take you out.

The root of the tweetstorm is a claim made on Feb. 27 by the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen. While testifying on Capitol Hill about a series of Trump's alleged transgressions, Cohen claimed that the president once asked him to contact all of his old schools and threaten them against releasing his SAT test scores and grades, providing a letter to lawmakers that supported his claims. In a statement to Newsweek, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that it was "laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word." The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for specific comment regarding the letters to Trump's schools. However, for what it's worth, a representative of Trump's alma mater Fordham University confirmed to Elite Daily by email that the university had received a call about the school records as well as a letter threatening legal action if they were released.

Of course, now people have been wondering what Trump may have been trying to hide. Did he totally flunk? Did he forget to write his name and lose those 200 automatic points? People are eager to know. So now, a lot of people are calling on Russia, which is reportedly responsible for the 2016 hacking of Democratic emails during the election cycle, to dig up and publish Trump's school records — and they're using some of the president's very own words to do it.

Back in July 2016, Trump publicly urged Russia to find emails that had been deleted from a private email server his rival Hillary Clinton used while serving as secretary of state. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he said during a press conference at the time. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

I bet those are words he never wished he uttered after the way they backfired:

"Man, how bad must those #Trump grades have been if he had #MichaelCohen threaten his schools if they released them?" actress Bette Midler wondered.

Laugh, joke and question all you want, but the president has repeatedly pushed back against questions about his mental capacity, characterizing himself as a "very stable genius." There was the time in January 2018, for example, when Trump hopped on Twitter to defend himself against a book that painted a chaotic picture of his presidential campaign and time in office, writing: "Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart." (Yes, that is a direct quote.)

After undergoing his first physical exam as president that same month, which included a cognitive assessment, Trump bragged to Reuters about scoring high on tests and suggested that former presidents had left dealing with North Korea to him because of his brain power. “I guess they all realized they’re going to have to leave it to a president that scored the highest on tests,” he told the outlet. (However, CNN points out that the test doesn't indicate that he's a genius, and instead shows that he is capable of solving basic problems and identifying animals.)

And to drive this all home, there's the tweet Trump sent in 2013, in which he declared his IQ is "one of the highest." He continued, "You all know it! Please don't feel stupid or insecure, it's not your fault"

We could take him at his word, but it seems like a lot of Twitter is still gunning for those SAT scores. You know. Trust, but verify.