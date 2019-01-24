Just when we thought we had heard the last of this ongoing battle between Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, Twitter says otherwise. At this point, the relationship between these two men has probably never been more tense, but pressures reached an all new high when the former attorney delayed his scheduled Feb. 7 testimony in front of Congress for troubling reasons. Well, Donald Trump's response to Michael Cohen delaying his testimony is not only harsh, but misses an important point entirely.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen postponed his planned Feb. 7 testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee due to President Trump and his current attorney Rudy Giuliani allegedly threatening his family. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not hear back. Well, on Thursday, Jan. 25, Trump took to Twitter himself to address Cohen delaying his testimony, but his response didn't go in quite the direction it could have. How so? Well, for one thing, his message made no mention of his former lawyer's claims of threats, and instead the president decided to poke more fun at Cohen and brought up his former Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton... again.

He wrote,

So interesting that bad lawyer Michael Cohen, who sadly will not be testifying before Congress, is using the lawyer of Crooked Hillary Clinton to represent him - Gee, how did that happen? Remember July 4th weekend when Crooked went before FBI & wasn’t sworn in, no tape, nothing?

Trump calling out his opponents on Twitter isn't abnormal for the president, but in this case, he probably could have handled things a bit differently. He's been under fire from Cohen for a series of tweets that seemed to imply wrongdoing by members of Cohen's family, including messages that said Cohen should serve a full prison sentence and encouraged his followers to look at unspecified actions by Cohen's wife and father-in-law.

On Jan. 24, Cohen's spokesperson Lanny Davis shared a statement with Elite Daily about the reason behind Cohen postponing his testimony, stating that the attorney is considering his family's safety above anything else. Davis' statement read,

Mr. Cohen volunteered to testify before the House Oversight Committee on February 7th. Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date. Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time. This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first.

Davis did not immediately provide a new date when Cohen might appear before the committee. On March 6, Cohen is expected to begin a three-year prison sentence for numerous crimes, one being lying to Congress.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

On Feb. 7, Cohen was expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee to provide lawmakers with a "full and credible account" of his time working with his former client. Prior to this appearance, Cohen has been actively cooperating with federal lawmakers, which Trump has openly spoken against and called his former fixer a liar. However, on Friday, Jan. 18, Trump took to Twitter particularly to point a finger at Cohen's father-in-law, claiming that lawmakers should keep an eye on him for possible criminal activity. Since these tweets surfaced, publications and lawmakers have suggested that Trump's comments could be considered witness tampering via intimidation. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

Right now, who knows what's really going on between Cohen and Trump. Whatever it is, it's not good.