It's been over 27 years since Home Alone's Kevin McCallister was roaming the streets of New York and checking into the Plaza Hotel without his family. While President Trump made a brief cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York back in 1992, several viewers recently noticed that it appeared like the president's scene had been cut by the Canadian Broadcasting Company from the film. On Dec. 27, the POTUS addressed the omission, and Donald Trump’s response to being cut from Home Alone 2 made light of the situation with a dig at the Canadian Prime Minister.

If you've seen the '92 sequel, you might remember that Trump can be seen directing Macauley Culkin's character on how to get to the lobby of the New York Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time. On Christmas Eve, the POTUS called the second installment of the Home Alone series "one of the biggest" Christmas hits while talking with overseas service members and said it was an "honor" to be a part of it. However, many viewers noticed that when the CBC broadcasted the film later that evening, Trump's seven-second scene was nowhere to be found.

On Friday, the president took to his social media platform of choice to respond to the omission, jokingly blaming the CBC's cut on Justin Trudeau.

"I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade," he tweeted. He added, "The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)."

Many conservative news outlets and the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., appeared to take the matter more personally and slammed the omission as an example of censorship.

"The liberal media like @cbc is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era?"

However, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the CBC confirmed that the scene had been cut in 2014, way before Trump was headed to the White House and Trudeau was Canada's prime minster, and it was just one of many scenes taken out of the film.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," the CBC told the publication. "The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot."

"These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President," the CBC added. According to the news outlet, eight minutes of footage were omitted in total, including the scene where Kevin goes swimming in the pool, a scene where a homeless man tells Kevin to "watch it, kid," and the scene where Kevin and the toy store owner talk about the importance of turtle doves. In short, the cut was nothing personal.

From the sound of things, there are no hard feelings on Trump's end, and he has only fond memories of being a part of the '90s film.