In the late hours of Wednesday, Nov. 7, there was a mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, per CNN. As of publication, at least 12 people have been declared dead, and people are responding to the tragedy. Donald Trump's reaction to the Thousand Oaks Borderline shooting came in two tweets on Thursday, Nov. 8, and President Trump called it a "terrible shooting," and he praised the "great bravery shown by police." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the shooting, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In his tweets sent out on Thursday morning, President Trump first laid out the information about the deadly shooting coming from law enforcement. President Trump wrote that he had been "been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California."

"Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar...." Trump continued.

Trump's next tweet went on to laud the police who were first on the scene. Sadly, Sgt. Ron Helus died after being struck by gunfire multiple times, per NBC News. CNN also confirmed that the 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office was among the dead in the shooting.

Trump acknowledged the service of the officer in his tweet that commended the "great bravery shown by police." Providing further detail, Trump explained, "California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times."

Finally, Trump extended his well wished and prayers, when he closed with,

God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement.

This Thousand Oaks shooting comes just weeks after a mass shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree Of Life synagogue on Saturday, Sept. 27, which killed 11 worshipers who were in the synagogue at the time, per CNN.

Wednesday's shooting in Thousand Oaks was just as tragic, with the Borderline Bar & Grill reportedly hosting a "College Country Night" on Wednesday nights, per the bar's official Instagram account. According to the official Pepperdine University Twitter account, the school has "determined that multiple Pepperdine students were on site at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks." In the early hours of Nov. 8, Pepperdine University "[was] working to identify and provide support to those students." Elite Daily reached out to Pepperdine University for further information about its efforts to identify students who were at the bar, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Additionally, the school offered its condolences to "everyone involved" in a tweet that read,

Pepperdine officials are working with authorities and will provide updates as more information is available. The University offers its deepest condolences and is praying for everyone involved in tonight’s tragic events.

Per CNN, the shooting suspect was reportedly found dead at the bar. NBC News also reported that the suspect was among the dead.

In the wake of this tragic news, people are sharing their support on Twitter with the victims and victims' families. Hopefully, one day, this country can steer away from mass shootings seemingly becoming the new normal, but at this time, thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this horrific event.