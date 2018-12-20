Donald Trump's First Tweet Was An "Oh No" Moment, His Ex-Social Manager Says

If there's one thing President Donald Trump is famous for, it's his Twitter account. Say you wake up on a Tuesday, and have the sudden urge to find out exactly what the president is thinking. In the past you'd have to let it go, but in 2018 you can just check his feed. But finally the world has someone to thank (blame) for Trump's constant tweeting: His ex-social media manager, who recently told Politico that Donald Trump's first tweet was an "oh no" moment for him.

Trump's Twitter account was created in 2009, but at first, only Trump Organization staffers, like former social media manager Justin McConney, tweeted from it. But then one fateful night on Feb. 5, 2013, McConney realized that a tweet was sent from the @realDonaldTrump handle that neither he or anyone else on the team sent, according to Politico. At first, the publication reports, McConney was confused. Then it dawned. "I was like, 'Oh no,'" he told Politico. Even better, he compared the realization that Trump had tweeted on his own to a scene in Jurassic Park, in what might be the most hilariously apt metaphor ever.

The moment I found out Trump could tweet himself was comparable to the moment in Jurassic Park when Dr. Grant realized that velociraptors could open doors.

Ironically, the tweet that started it all was pretty innocuous, and simply thanked Sherri Shepherd for praising him on The View. "Thanks @SherriEShepherd 4 your nice comments today on The View. U were terrific!" it read.

Basically, McConney is the man responsible for the Trump account we have today. He even told Politico that he wanted the Trump persona, one that comments on everything, to be brought to Twitter. "I wanted the Donald Trump who is on Howard Stern, commenting on anything and everything," he said. Just for a frame of reference, during his appearances on the Howard Stern Show, Trump was notorious for saying outrageous, insulting, and cringeworthy things, so take that as you will.

I don't know what McConney was expecting, but I think he got what he asked for. Thanks to the ever-so-handy Trump Twitter Archive, I found that since his inauguration, Trump has tweeted around 6,000 times — and, again, that's not counting his tweets from before he officially settled into the White House. In total, Trump has tweeted 40k times since 2009 (granted, some of those come from when the social media team of the Trump organization was handling the account). Comparatively, Obama tweeted using the official POTUS account (Trump only really uses that account to retweet his @realDonaldJTrump tweets or tweets from the White House) 352 times through the duration of his candidacy, and from his personal account he's made about 15k tweets total since 2007.

As far as speaking his mind? The Trump Twitter Archive also calculated that the president has used "fake news" in 346 tweets since becoming president, he has 234 tweets with the word "loser" in them, and 222 with "dumb" or "dummy." That's not counting all the times he's yelled "Witch Hunt" on Twitter, in reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump and Twitter are clearly best buds, but I wonder if Trump ever gave McConney a call to thank him for the setup? It's hard to imagine where we would be without it.