Merry Christmas, folks! To honor the holiday, a number of celebrities and public figures are taking to social media to send their Christmas greetings, including President Donald Trump (of course). While he's certainly had his share of bizarre holiday moments, I'll give it to him: Donald Trump's Christmas 2018 tweet is unexpectedly simple and to the point, despite his hectic and dramatic-tweet-filled year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, Trump tweeted out "Merry Christmas!" for his millions of followers. Yep, just that. No political commentary, no dragging his Democratic counterparts on social media, no quoting Fox and Friends as a way to explain the state of the economy. Just two simple words that capture the spirit of the day very literally. Pretty simple for a man of (usually) very many words, to be quite honest.

This year, Trump has seemingly been all into the holiday spirit. On Dec. 18, the White House released a Christmas portrait of him and first lady Melania smiling ear-to-ear in the White House's Cross Hall, with her dressed in a festive white gown and him sporting a classic tuxedo. Rows of gorgeous Christmas trees, decorated in sparkly white lights and cherry red ornaments, and other dazzling designs are shown behind them, showing the true meaning of the holiday spirit.

The White House is also lavishly filled with all kinds of holiday decorations. There are pencil wreaths decorated with Melania's "Be Best" logo from her anti-bullying initiative, all-red trees lined throughout the halls (which drew a bevy of jokes online), glittery trinkets adorned throughout the house, and more. This year's theme is "American Treasures," which is meant to "[honor] the heart and spirit of the American people," and it looks like it did just that:

For what it's worth, the holidays haven't always been so... normal in the White House. In 2017, Trump took credit for people using "Merry Christmas" again, which had almost everyone wondering when, exactly, it ever went out of style. In a tweet shared on Christmas Eve in 2017, he wrote:

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

Twitter immediately roasted him for saying such a thing.

Things were just as awkward in 2016, when Trump tweeted out a photo of him fist-pumping while standing in front of a Christmas tree. The post was just generic and lazy, according to some Twitter users, and the fact that he'd added "president-elect" to it, was just like... really?

Nothing beats Trump's 2013 holiday tweet, though, which he shared just a day after Christmas. I mean, there wasn't a drop of excitement anywhere, as the tweet read:

O.K., Christmas is over, now we can all go back to the wars of life. Focus, focus, focus-never accept defeat -push hard for total victory!

Not sure what prompted this festive attitude as of late, especially when his 2018 tweet is compared to the drab 2013 one, but l et's see if he keeps this up in 2019.