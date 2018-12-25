Let's admit it, the holiday season is truly the best time of year. From bright lights to festive cheer, there's so many reasons to celebrate this wintery time. So, to kick off Santa's arrival, Donald Trump's Christmas 2018 speech is all about embracing this exciting time. Happy holidays, everyone!

"It's a disgrace, what's happening in our country," Trump said, seated at the Resolute Desk on Tuesday, Dec. 25, after recalling his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. He gestured outward, adding, "But other than that, I wish everybody a very merry Christmas."

He also commented on the government shutdown and his long-desired wall along the United States-Mexico border, saying, "I can't tell you when the government is going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they would like to call it."

Trump offered his perspective on funding the military, without referring to the recent choice to scale back troops in Syria and Afghanistan. He noted, "It will be nice when we can ask for a lot less money for our military. We're, right now, the policemen of the world and we're paying for it. And we can be the policemen of the world, but other countries have to help us."

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Apparently, the president hasn't been feeling the holiday spirit as of lately. According to some current and former White House staffers, Trump reportedly hates Christmas parties and celebrations simply because "they're not about him." This news came from a Dec. 17 report from Intelligencer, which stated by Dec. 26, Trump will have attended a total of 21 Christmas shindigs, and apparently he's not a fan. Of course, I'm sure attending that many holiday events can be overwhelming, but if the reason why he hates them turns out to be true, then I believe we may have a Mr. Grinch on our hands.

"If it were about him, he’d love it. Christmas is not about him," the source reportedly told Intelligencer. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So, Trump might hate holiday parties, but perhaps cheerful decorations might put him in a better mood. Well, unfortunately he might not even get that exposure in his own White House, especially since First Lady Melania Trump has an... interesting decorating eye to say the least. Of course, who could forget last year's White House decorations, where the hallways resembled something like a silver Winter-dystopian wonderland. However, I have to say that this year's red-themed Christmas decor might have taken the cake. On Nov. 26, the White House unveiled its 2018 Christmas decorations, which consisted of dozens of red fir trees. Even though Melania's reasoning behind the trees might have made sense, claiming that the red trees were meant to represent "the spirit of patriotism," the actual final result was a little bit on the ominous side.

Even though Trump may be a bit of a Grinch during holiday parties, at least he was able to push his annoyance aside and deliver a respectable speech in honor of this much loved holiday. So, with the presidential Christmas speech officially done, it looks like it's time to ring in the new year. See you in 2019!