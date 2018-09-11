It's been 17 years since 9/11, the deadly terrorist attack that rocked the world and left thousands dead when terrorists hijacked four planes to attack targets in Washington D.C. and New York. On the anniversary of the attack, many people are taking to social media to spread their grief, condolences and support, but the president's tweets on the anniversary went in another direction. In fact, Donald Trump's 9/11 tweets went completely off topic.

Evidently, the tragedy wasn't President Donald Trump's main focus when he first took to Twitter on the morning of Sept. 11, 2018. Instead, he kicked off the 17th anniversary of 9/11 by tweeting criticisms of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI over the Russia probe. According to The Hill, the post quoted a Fox Business Network segment saying there is "nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia."

The tweet read:

'We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.'

The kicker? The tweet came while Trump was traveling to an appearance at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — the site where one of the hijacked planes crashed back in 2001 — NBC News reported.

Trump did at least go on to retweet a 9/11-related post from Dan Scavino, adding the hashtags "#NeverForget" and "September11th." But then he went right back to tweeting about the FBI and DOJ.

He followed up the tweets by praising his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City at the time of the attacks, writing:

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!

And then, a few hours after his initial post, Trump finally tweeted this:

So, yeah...

It's not the first time Trump has gone off topic on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Back in 2013, he sent out a post in dedication to "haters and losers" with a tweet that read: "I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th."

Trump also caught the public by surprise with comments he issued about the attacks and the destruction of the World Trade Centers in 2011, in which he noted that his building was now the tallest in the area after the destruction of the Twin Towers. He told New Jersey's WWOR:

40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.

In his defense, Trump did post a more moving tribute in 2017 with this video he shared on Twitter:

But it appears that Trump is striking another tone this year. And honestly, is anyone surprised?