President Donald Trump has apparently been taking notes while on his international trips, because he has reportedly been inspired by one particular country and wants to mimic one of their traditions. Inspired after a recent visit to France, Donald Trump wants a military parade to be held in Washington. And Twitter users are not amused, to say the least.

According to The Washington Post, during a Jan. 18 meeting between Trump and top generals in the Pentagon, Trump ordered that an extravagant military parade be organized. A military official said about the request, “The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” according to the Post. That same official stated that the parade is being put into works "at the highest levels of the military." And it seems as though this request is being taken seriously. Pentagon spokesperson Charlie Summers told NBC News that, "We are aware of the request and are looking at possible dates," and they are looking at Nov. 11 as a potential date.

So, why the public outcry over this? Not only do people think Trump hasn't take into account how much this event would cost, but also because a parade of this nature is out of character in this country.

And once Twitter users got wind of this report, they of course blasted Trump for this frivolous parade request.

It does seem extremely juvenile of Trump to just throw out an order like this one to the nation's top military officials without thinking it through. It makes Trump look like someone in need of some positive attention, and what better than a military parade where he will spectate as the commander-in-chief to do so. Taking all that into consideration, this is a classic Trump move. And from the sound of it, it looks like this parade might actually happen. Oh boy.

Following the publication of the report, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders discussed the plans to make this parade happen. She said,

President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation

According to that same report from the Post, Trump has been throwing around the idea of orchestrating this kind of a parade both on and off the record for quite sometime now. Apparently he was blown away by the Basille Day parade he witnessed during his trip to France in July 2017. And on his way back aboard Air Force One, he said he wanted to bring something like that back to the States.

The actual reason for the French parade is to commemorate the storming of the Bastille military prison that occurred on July 14, 1789. The bloody storming of this prison is in large part responsible for ushering in the French Revolution and the eventual overthrowing of King Louis XVI and his queen, Marie Antoinette.

Military parades like the one Trump witnessed in France are not commonly held in this country. Sure, we have a ton of parades in the states. But a military parade is especially costly. If you're celebrating something that is as important as the French Revolution, a military parade is fitting — especially since this has been a tradition in France for quite sometime.

But throwing a parade for no other reason other than to celebrate our military might on an arbitrary date? That seems kind of unnecessary. And it seems that the majority of the public agrees. Although our military does deserve to be celebrated, I hardly think a parade that surely will cost millions is the way to do it.