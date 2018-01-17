Donald Trump Reportedly Compared Stormy Daniels To Ivanka Trump & I'm Disgusted

Another day in the Trump administration, another apparent horror to behold. This time around, news came out on Wednesday Jan. 17 that Donald Trump reportedly compared Stormy Daniels to Ivanka Trump. So to clarify that a bit: Donald Trump once allegedly said that Stormy Daniels, a porn star, was like Ivanka Trump, his daughter. And just to add to that image in your head, that alleged comparison was made while Donald Trump was flirting with Daniels. So, enjoy that thought.

Daniels — born Stephanie Clifford — became the center of some major Trump drama on Friday, Jan. 12, when The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had allegedly paid her $130,000 in 2016 to stay silent about an alleged sexual affair she had with Trump in 2006. Cohen told The Wall Street Journal he "vehemently denied" the claims; a White House official said allegations of that affair were "old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election;" Daniels called the affair claims "absolutely false" and added that allegations of "hush money from Donald Trump are completely false."

Well, that was Jan. 12. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, In Touch published a report claiming that they had interviewed Daniels about an alleged affair with Trump. According to the magazine, they interviewed her in 2011 about allegedly having sex with Trump in 2006. When the magazine interviewed her, Daniels also reportedly passed a polygraph test.

"President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence, as has Ms. Daniels," Cohen told In Touch.

According to The Daily Beast, In Touch will be publishing a full 5,500 words of the interview with Daniels about Trump. Whew. The interview includes a whole bunch of details about Daniels allegedly sleeping with Trump. It's... a lot. It's a lot. I guess I gotta tell you about it, huh? Ugh.

More to come.