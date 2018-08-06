I'll be the first to admit that I love rewatching television favorites like The Office and Gilmore Girls, but the United States' leader apparently likes to tune in to a different type of programming. According to reports, President Donald Trump likes to rewatch his old rallies in his free time. That makes one of us.

On Aug. 5, news website Axios reported that Donald Trump allegedly replays footage of his past debates and rallies to relive what he thinks are his best moments. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment about Trump reportedly rewatching the recordings, but did not immediately hear back.

Replaying past debates is common for politicians searching for flaws and ways to improve their speech skills, but that's reportedly not the case for Trump. According to Axios, Donald Trump doesn't replay his past performances in search of flaws, but instead as a way to boast about his favorite moments and enjoy his "brilliance." Not only does he closely watch the footage, but he also reportedly shares commentary throughout the video — including reportedly comparing himself to famous circus founder and hoax promoter P.T. Barnum.

According to Axios, Donald Trump reportedly spent the early weeks of his presidency by trying to relive his debate performances against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Plus, just like any avid television viewer, he reportedly has a favorite moment, or "episode," that he enjoys watching. According to the report, Donald Trump's favorite debate against Clinton to rewatch is the October 2016 debate in St. Louis, Missouri, where he invited former president Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct accusers as guests to the event (Clinton has denied allegations of misconduct). The two went head to head just days after Donald Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, which showed footage of him openly gloating about how easy it is to harass and grope women when you're a celebrity.

Perhaps the reason why Donald Trump loves living in the past so much is because he's fumbled through a few of his more recent performances. On July 31, Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Tampa, FL to support Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis. Well, Trump brought up the topic of stricter voter ID laws, and committed a serious performance faux-pas when he said that photo IDs are required while purchasing groceries — which is, uh, not accurate. I doubt he'll be replaying that moment on the big screen in the future.

“You know if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card,” Trump said during the campaign rally. “You need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

I remember growing up and blushing profusely when my parents would pop in a VHS of a tap recital or choir performance. It would be even worse when they would point out their favorite moments to anyone else who was watching.

But apparently Donald Trump isn't embarrassed to proudly show off his past achievements. Some may call it confidence, but others may call it living in the past.