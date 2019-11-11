Donald Trump Jr. Was Booed Off Stage At UCLA By Hecklers

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle visited the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to promote Trump Jr.'s upcoming book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Well, according to The Guardian, the book tour apparently didn't go according to plan, because hecklers at UCLA booed Donald Trump Jr. off stage The culprits? It'll surprise you.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s visit to UCLA caused a stir on campus, as the pair was met with protests from some left-wing activists. However, the real drama apparently came via heckling from students who apparently support President Donald Trump, and were angry about the lack of a question-and-answer session at the event. In fact, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle eventually walked off the stage over the heckling. According to The Guardian, the group of students sported "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and T-shirts, but ended up interrupting Trump Jr. within 20 minutes of the event.

At the beginning, Trump Jr. called out the liberal community for supposedly interrupting his answers, not realizing that his critics were seemingly conservative. "Name a time when conservatives have disrupted even the furthest leftist on a college campus," Trump Jr. said. "It doesn’t happen that way. We’re willing to listen."

Students weren't satisfied by the comment, and erupted into chants of "Q-and-A" in an attempt to urge moderator Charlie Kirk from Turning Point USA to open the floor to questions from the crowd. Eventually, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle left the stage. In an emailed statement to Elite Daily on Nov. 11, Turning Point USA took responsibility for not scheduling a Q&A portion, and denied that the event ended early. The statement read,

This was a Turning Point USA event and it was our organization’s decision to cancel the Q&A portion days before after we were made aware of a pre-planned effort to disrupt the event. The event was not cut short or ended early, as in lieu of the Q&A we simply extended the amount of time given to our VIP’s for their remarks.

Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization and UCLA for comment on the event, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Twitter users took to social media to share videos of protests happening before the event outside, which featured people beating drums and holding signs.

One Twitter user shared a video of the actual event, where boos echoed across the venue.

This isn't the first time Trump Jr.'s book promotion has been met with controversy. While appearing on morning talk show The View on Nov. 7, Trump Jr. was grilled by co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman over his father's controversial comments regarding immigrants and women. While the segment was supposed to promote his book, naturally, the conversation shifted towards political matters, and the co-hosts brought up Trump Jr.'s retweet of an article that revealed the alleged name of the whistleblower who shared information about President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The name has not been confirmed as of Nov. 11.

Although the reception towards his book promotion hasn't been particularly warm, Trump Jr. is still taking this show on the road. According to Eventbrite, Trump Jr. will be visiting Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 11 and Washington, D.C. on Nov. 12 for more book signings.