Have you been dreaming about taking a vacation but already missed the boat in summer? Summer travel costs are much higher than they are during off-season, which is why you should consider finally taking that vacation. If you've been stashing away some vacation money, but haven't had the chance to go anywhere, the fall or winter months can be one of the best times for travel deals. If you prefer a vacay somewhere with a warmer climate, Dollar Flight Club's Sept. 27 deals to Mexico City could be just what you've been dreaming of.

Maybe Mexico City has not yet made it onto your bucket list for places to see, but if that's the case, you should change that. Zocalo, the vibrant, historic center of Mexico City, can easily make the trip worth it. If you're a lover of photography and want to post your trip photos all over Instagram or Twitter, you'll find some jaw-dropping architecture here. Dollar Flight Club's Sept. 27 email lists the average cost of a round-trip flight to Mexico City as $650, but you can book a round-trip flight to Mexico City with this deal for as low as $294. That's more than 50% off the usual fare. With that kind of flight cost, why wouldn't you want to experience Mexico City and its amazing cuisine?

These sort of flight deals don't last very long, though, so you have to make sure you book soon if you're planning to go. All of the following prices are accurate as of publication, but they're likely to go up within 24 hours.

These deals include many cities in California, such as Burbank, Ontario, Santa Ana, Oakland, San Jose, and Santa Ana. So, basically SoCal and NorCal are both covered. If you're near Ontario airport, you can get round-trip fare for $364. Leaving out of Burbank, you can get as low as $332 round trip. Near NorCal, travelers can leave out of San Jose for a $375 round trip or from Sacramento for $294.

There are a couple of other options if you're nowhere near the West Coast. Pennsylvanians may choose to leave out of Philadelphia's airport for around $335 round trip. But if you're closer to Georgia, this deal includes flights from Atlanta round trip for $310 or so.

All of these deals are a heck of a lot cheaper than the usual fare, and paying $300-$400 for round trip-tickets to another country sounds like a steal. Dollar Flight Club has listed the best travel dates for these cheaper fares from October 2019 through June 2020, so you can go sooner if you snag cheap tickets, or you can plan your future vacay for a cheaper rate.

Wondering what you can do while you're vacationing in Mexico City? Considering this destination is the capital of Mexico, there should be plenty to see as far as historical sights. You can tour the Catedral Metropolitana, Mexico's national catherdral for some history and nice architecture, or stop by the Frida Khalo Museum to experience Mexico's iconic artist.

And what would the fun be in seeing Mexico City if you didn't grab some amazing food? There is a special Historic Food Tour in Mexico City that lets you sample different foods, or you can visit the neighborhood of Condesa, where you'll find amazing restaurants and shops, plus a chance to experience some nightlife. It may be obvious, but Mexico City is a huge destinations for foodies. I am dying to try authentic tlacoyos — something like a gordita or taco, but a lot cooler looking — and tamales, Mexico City guac, or some of elotes (grilled Mexican street corn).

Imagine enjoying a mixed drink with tequila at Tío Pepe, a catina downtown that is one of the oldest in Mexico City, or dining at Agua y Sal Cebicheria, a top restaurant that serves amazing seafood with a Latin flair.

If this is starting to sound better and better to you, you may want to consider snapping up this travel deal from Dollar Flight Club while it lasts.