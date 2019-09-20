As summer winds down and you look at the PTO that you never actually took, you might think the opportunity for an awesome vacation is gone for good. Well, summertime isn't the only time of year when you can head out of town for some well-deserved downtime. Now, super sunny beaches might not be on the itinerary when you jet off during the fall or winter, but that doesn't mean you're out of luck entirely. There are still plenty of places with 'Gram-worthy views, and Dollar Flight Club's Sept. 20 deals to Croatia might just have you choosing this European country situated on the Adriatic Sea for your next getaway.

While there are plenty of popular European destinations that get all the love, like London and Paris, you might find that venturing to a city that might be a little further down on your travel wish list can also give you the trip of a lifetime. And with round-trip flight prices currently at 50% less than normal, there's no better reason to jet off to Croatia. According to Dollar Flight Club's Sept. 20 email, the normal fares for round-trip tickets from the United States to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, are around $1,000. Luckily, the cheap seats found in DFC's deal hover around the $500 mark, which is 50% off the regular price. IDK about you, but I'm inclined to buy pretty much anything when its price is slashed in half.

Luckily, there are plenty of U.S. cities included in the deal. Keep in mind that fares like this will likely go up quickly, like within 24 hours, so snatching them up ASAP is recommended.

Shutterstock

OK, now on to the deals. Travelers leaving from Miami can score a $507 round trip. Floridians leaving from West Palm Beach can also take advantage of savings with $563 round-trip flights. Further up the East Coast, those flying out of Philadelphia can grab $500 round-trip tickets. New Yorkers jetting out of JFK Airport will see prices a little higher than their Philly counterparts, but there are still reasonable round-trip flights going for $589.

If you're not based on the East Coast, you're out of luck in terms of a direct flight to Croatia, but you could always look to see if there are any cheap tickets to the cities with the flight deals. Heck, if you can find a flight for under $100 to any of the above departure cities, you'll still be well under the $1,000 average fare. Or, you can do some searching on your own to see if there are any hidden gems leaving from airports local to you. According to DFC, the cheapest flights are between Jan. 22 and Jan 29, 2020 on Delta Airlines.

There will be plenty to do once you get to Croatia. If you book any of the aforementioned flight deals, you'll be landing in Zagreb, so you could always start your trip with a tour of the capital city. According to Trip Advisor, there are funky spots like the Zagreb '80s Museum and more historical sites like the Image of War Museum, which tracks the the time of war in Croatia from 1991 through 1995. Want to get active? Head to Medvednica mountain for a snowy hike.

Of course, you'll also be able to find some great spots for a tasty bite because what is a vacay without food? Before you get too busy planning your vacation, though, make sure you snatch up your cheap airfare, because it won't last long.