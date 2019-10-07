Now that sweater weather is well underway and the end of the year is fast approaching, you might have started thinking ahead to your 2020 travel plans. IMHO, that period from January to April, aka the winter slump, is when my wanderlust is at its peak, and Dollar Flight Club's Oct. 7 deals to Finland are a great way to guarantee that you'll have a getaway planned once the post-holiday blues and monotony of late winter hit. If you've ever wanted to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the country's year-round Santa Claus Village or watch the Northern Lights from a glass igloo, you'll definitely want to add this destination to your bucket list.

While I'm all for the odd warm weather vacation here and there to break up the long winter months, the holidays are also my favorite time of the year. Considering that Santa Clause and his reindeer are rumored to reside in Finland and there's a legitimate Santa Claus Village that brings some holiday cheer to its visitors 365 days a year, this is pretty much the ultimate festive getaway any time you're looking to add some Christmas spirit into your life. If you're like me and have dreamed watching the colorful Aurora Borealis play across the sky with no obstructions, Finland is also one of the best places to do so. Its Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, which is basically a completely clear igloo where you can watch the Northern Lights with nothing but glass between you and the show, has been on my bucket list for years. Add to that that the country has no shortage of physical beauty, a charming Old Town Market Square, and plenty of history with the Suomenlinna, also known as "The Fortress of Finland," and it's easy to see why it's the ultimate cold weather retreat.

Stocksy/Sergey Lukankin

Unfortunately, it's quite a hike to get from the states to anywhere in the Scandinavian region, which is why round-trip tickets to Helsinki tend to be around $800, according to an email from Dollar Flight Club. So, you can imagine how excited I was when I opened up my inbox and saw an email from Dollar Flight Club telling me that a number of major cities are now offering over 50% off regular fares to this hot spot from November 2019 to March 2020 through Norwegian Air International. If you haven't used the service before, it's a lifesaver if you're looking to save some major cash on your flights. Once you sign up, Dollar Flight Club will comb through all the current flight deals from the hottest locations of the moment and send them to your email with all the necessary information that you'll need to book this getaway at a fraction of the cost.

Stocksy/Duet Postscriptum

According to the Oct. 7 email, the cheapest fare seems to be a $368 round-trip ticket for March 8 through March 16 from Boston, followed by a $354 trip from New York’s JFK Airport from Jan. 30 through Feb. 7, a $414 flight from Los Angeles’ LAX from March 1 through March 9, and a $429 flight from Orlando, Florida from March 8 through March 16.

These prices are a steal, and unsurprisingly, they're already getting snatched up. While these fares are accurate at the time of publication, they're all likely to go up within the day, according to the Dollar Flight Club email, so I'd sit down with your travel companions and make some moves on booking your 2020 getaway sooner rather than later.