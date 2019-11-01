Dollar Flight Club's Nov. 1 Deals Are Over 50% Off Standard Fares

If you're having some extreme travel daydreams as winter approaches, it's time to start making moves. Fortunately, you don't have to wait to get a great deal on your next vacay. Dollar Flight Club's Nov. 1 deals to Cancun offer you a chance to book a super discounted round-trip flight right now, so start planning your itinerary.

Imagine soaking up the sun in Cancun, Mexico, where the beaches are truly dreamy landscapes. When you get there, you'll find Cancun to be a tropical paradise flush with endless opportunities to participate in outdoor activities, along with exciting foodie and nightlife scenes.

According to the DFC Nov. 1 email, round-trip flights to Cancun are typically around $675. But if you take advantage of this deal, you can save over 50% on your flights. To get the best price, you should play with dates between November 2019 and August 2020. Keep in mind these prices are accurate as of publication, and will likely go up within the next 24 hours.

Travelers leaving from California can depart from Ontario for as low as $308 for a round trip. Oakland has a low price of $323 for round-trip tickets, and Fresno's flights to Cancun start at $329 for a round trip. If you're closer to Arizona, you can score a round trip for as low as $341.

Other West Coast departure cities included in this deal are Portland, Seattle, and San Diego. However, the only departure cities outside of the West Coast are in Louisiana and Utah. Unless you're willing to travel a bit farther to get to the airport, East Coast residents, you're out of luck. Leaving from New Orleans will cost close to $365 for a round trip, but you'll have to pack your bags ASAP for Nov. 15 through the 22, while Salt Lake City's fare will start at $330 for round-trip tickets.

If you take advantage of this DFC deal to Cancun, then you can expect to find paradise on Earth, with some of the most picturesque beaches you've ever seen. Get your camera our for the 'Gram, because these views are phenomenal.

Outdoor activities do typically center around the ocean, but what's to be mad about when you can snorkel, dive, or hop on a catamaran. Tourists who choose snorkeling should see the stunning Underwater Museum (MUSA).

Although this is a tropical destination, there is so much more to do than just explore the beaches. Try the numerous restaurants and some nightlife along the tourist area's Kulkukan Boulevard, visit the Maya ruins Chichen Itza, or shop at Mercado 28, a market outside of the tourist area in Downtown Cancun. Foodies should make sure to try the local tacos in Downtown, but also try out Bovino’s Churrascaria, a fave Brazilian steakhouse of the locals. Coco Bongo is listed as one of the most popular nightclubs in Cancun, so if you stop there, be aware there may be a more expensive cover charge.

From a taste of local color to the colorful sights and nightlife of the hotel zone, Cancun is a vacay you can easily get into, whether you want to let loose, relax, or just take in the sun and sand.