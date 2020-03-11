It's never too early to start planning your next fall or winter trip. If you’ve been waiting for the chance to experience an idyllic winter setting on your next vacation, Dollar flight Club’s March 11 deals to Norway are here to make it so easy. You can plan a bucket list trip without spending a ton of cash, thanks to prices that can save you up to $526.

If Norway is on your bucket list, you'll probably agree there's no better time to see the fjords than in the fall or winter months. Dollar Flight Club (DFC) says the best dates for these deals to Norway are from April to May 2020 and between August 2020 to January 2021. Most of the best priced flights are for September through November 2020, so you'll be planning a fall vacay. The average round-trip fare to Norway costs $850, but this deal from DFC includes deep discounts available on a few airlines. You can save over 50% off of your airfare, with savings of up to $526.

There are several cities throughout the United States included in the deal, with options on the West Coast and the East Coast. It’s important to note these prices are accurate as of publication, but they are likely increase in as little as 24 hours.

The cheapest departure is in New York, with a round-trip flight as low as $324 for an October getaway. Those departing from Boston, Massachusetts, can score a round-trip price of $353 from Norwegian airlines. Travelers in Florida can score a $424 round-trip out of Orlando; a $425 round-trip departing from Miami; a $430 round-trip from Fort Lauderdale; or a $480 round-trip fare departing from West Palm Beach. West Coast residents can fly out of Los Angeles starting at $427 for a round trip, or they can depart from San Francisco for $442 round-trip.

Your flight will arrive in Bergen, Norway, the second largest city in the country. Nestled between mountains and fjords, Bergen offers the perfect blend of culture, history, old architecture, and endless opportunities for getting the perfect Instagram shots.

While you're there, foodies will want to take a trip to the Bergen Fish Market, where you can sample traditional street food and enjoy fresh caught seafood. You can take a food and culture walk if you want to dive deeper into the food culture of Norway. For sightseeing, take a picturesque cruise from Bergen to catch the fjord scenery from the water. Exploring the city is easy with a walking tour or a bus tour to get a feel for all Bergen has to offer and you can also participate in winter activities such as snowshoe hiking or skiing if the weather permits on your late fall or early winter getaway.

These prices are so good, they'll likely vanish soon, so get your travel partner on board before they climb back up.