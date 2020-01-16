The start of the new year means you have the opportunity to plan that dream vacation you've been putting off. Thankfully, you can book your first trip of the year without spending too much if you snap up one of the discounted flights available now. You can treat yourself to a deal like Dollar Flight Club's Jan. 16 deals to The Cayman Islands, with round-trip fares as low as $310.

Dollar Flight Club (DFC) is here to save the day if you've been putting off all of your travel goals simply because of high booking prices. You don't have to spend a ton of time trying to track down the cheapest flight you can find, because DFC does it all for you, and these deals to the Cayman Islands will land you in the capital city of Georgetown. The average round-trip flight to the Caymans is $650 round-trip, and these flights can save you over 50% on the standard airfare. DFC says the best dates for the deals are between March 10 and March 17.

The cheapest flights depart from the East Coast. Travelers leaving from Atlanta will spend as little as $310 for their round-trip tickets to the Caymans if they book a trip for early to mid March. New Yorkers can score a great deal from two airports. Those leaving from LaGuardia Airport will pay as low as $315 round-trip, while flights from Rochester are as low as $368. Chicagoans can get away for as little as $322 round-trip in March with JetBlue, while flights out of the Philadelphia International Airport are as low as $329 round-trip with JetBlue. If you want to leave for a later March trip, from March 17 through the 24, flights close to D.C. out of Washington's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) are as low as $356 round-trip.

West Coast travelers dying to get away won't be able to score as many deals as those on the East Coast, but if you're near San Diego, you can book a round-trip flight to the Caymans starting at $368 for an early March getaway.

The Cayman Islands are in the western Caribbean, so a lot of beach activities await you on this getaway. You'll be landing in the capital city Georgetown, on the main island of Grand Cayman. However, you may want to hop over to the other two islands, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, while you're there. You can snorkel with stingrays near "stingray city," have a meet-and-greet with some sea turtles at the Cayman Turtle Center, and tour the Crystal Caves of Grand Cayman. You can also make it a foodie getaway by enrolling in a gourmet tour of the islands.

These DFC deals don't last forever, though. Prices are accurate as of publication and are likely to go up within the next 24 hours, so snap up your tickets ASAP.