It's that time of year again, y'all. No, I'm not talking about spring... I'm talking about spring break. If you haven't already booked your seasonal getaway, right now is the perfect time to do it (especially if you're planning a trip to Mexico). Regardless of whether or not you're hoping for an over-the-top vacay or a relaxing getaway, Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 28 deal to Cancun will save you hundreds of dollars on your trip. With that being said, pick your flight and pack your swimsuit, because a discounted excursion to paradise awaits.

In case you're unaware, Dollar Flight Club is a website that alerts its members when discounted international trips become available. I'm not talking about small discounts, either. I'm talking about hundreds and hundreds of dollars. For instance, one of its latest flight deals to Cancun, Mexico will save travelers over $400 on their trips (yes, seriously). When you think about it, that's a lot of extra money to spend elsewhere during your vacay. More appetizers? Sure thing. An upgraded hotel room? Go for it.

If that sounds like a good deal to you, you'll have to learn a little bit more about the sale before booking your trip — starting with the deal's timeframe.

If you're a member of Dollar Flight Club, there's a good chance that you received an email about the company's Cancun flight deal on Thursday, Feb. 28. That, my friends, was the beginning of the deal. According to the company, the price is usually only good for about 24 hours. After that, the discounted plane tickets will go up again. With that being said, it might be best to book your trip now and plan the details later.

If you're not already a member of Dollar Flight Club, you might've missed the original discounted flight price. Apparently, flights from Los Angeles, California to Cancun, Mexico were initially selling for only $204 on Feb. 28. However, at the time of publication, it appears that the minimum price has gone up to $273. Sure, it's not a huge difference — and you'll still be saving over $400 on your trip. However, there's a good chance that the price will go up from here.

In other words, grab your wallet and book that Cancun trip.

Before you go ahead and book, there's one *major* thing that you should probably keep in mind. Dollar Flight Club's discounted round-trip Cancun flights are only flying out of Los Angeles, California (LAX). If you're currently living near LAX, then congratulations! If you aren't, then you can either take a road trip to Cali or wait for more flight deals to become available in your area.

Those of you currently living in the Los Angeles area can go ahead and book your Cancun trip now. (FYI, only Interjet flights are partaking in the deal, per Dollar Flight Club.) According to the travel company, the cheapest dates to schedule your flights appear to be between May 7 and May 14, 2019. With that being said, purchase your round-trip flight, mark your calendar, and get ready for a discounted Cancun vacay.

Also, if this trip didn't line up with your schedule, keep yourself up to date with more Dollar Flight Club discounts by joining here.