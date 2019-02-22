Nothing takes the joy out of planning a vacation like finding out that flights to your dream destination cost a pretty penny. Of course, you can do your best to research the best days to buy airfare or the best time of the year to book your summer vacay flights, but it's also nice when affordable flights land right in your inbox. Speaking of useful flight info, Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 21 deals to Hong Kong will help you save big money on your upcoming trip.

If you're not familiar with Dollar Flight Club, it's a website that scours the internet for killer deals on cheap flights, compiles them in a tidy list, and then shoots over all that info in a convenient email multiple times a day. The Thursday, Feb. 21 deals featured affordable fares for flights to Hong Kong in China, and the savings might just be enough for you to choose a different kind of destination for an upcoming trip. Spring break, maybe?

The good news is that the prices listed in the email are up to $400 less than what you would normally pay for a round-trip flight to Hong Kong, which is about $900, per Dollar Flight Club. The bad news is that there are only two departure cities for this deal, but if you're going to find yourself in Seattle, Washington, or Vancouver, British Columbia, in the near future, you'll want to pay attention.

According to the Dollar Flight Club flight listing, these prices are good for dates between May 2 and May 27, 2019, and the cheapest dates were found between May 3 and May 12, 2019. Oh, and prices tend to go up about 24 hours after the email is sent. As for the following prices, they are accurate as of publication on Friday, Feb. 22. OK, got that? Now, let's take a look at these low, low fares.

You can fly from Seattle to Hong Kong for $606 round-trip with United Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA), when you depart on Thursday, May 2 and return on Saturday, May 11. That's just under $300 less than what you would normally pay. For travelers up north headed to the East, a trip with Air Canada from Vancouver to Hong Kong on Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 27 will only cost you $515, which is over $400 less than the usual $900 price ticket for a trip to Hong Kong. Say goodbye blowing your whole trip's budget on one flight, and say hello to a Hong Kong getaway.

Before you pack up for a spring break trip that will make margaritas and sandy beaches look so last year, you might want to brush up on a little Hong Kong history. The place now known as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, per CIA World Factbook, has been under the rule of many regions throughout its existence. As of July 1997, it was officially returned to China, after having been ruled by Japan and the United Kingdom previously.

Now that you know a bit about the background, you can check out some fun things to do on your vacay. Dim sum at Hong Kong Disneyland sounds like a good place to start. You can get the bites at the Chrystal Lotus restaurant located in the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, but just make sure to order your snack 48 hours in advance. You know, before you head to your reservation to chow down on an Olaf steamed red bean paste bun.

I don't know about you, but food is always a big part of my vacations, so a trip to Hong Kong wouldn't be complete without also grabbing a bite at a few hot spots from Condé Nast Traveler's list of the "30 Best Restaurant's in Hong Kong." I have my eye on Duddell's, which has a "secret garden terrace" and Cantonese-style food, per the publication.

Honestly, I would totally pay full price airfare just to get to Hong Kong's trendy eateries, but luckily, you don't have to. You can pounce on the cheap Dollar Flight Club flights ASAP, and you can enjoy all that Hong Kong has to offer this spring. Happy travels!