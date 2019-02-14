As an aspiring jet setter, I know traveling is not cheap. So, whenever there's a solid flight deal, I'm always ready to pounce. I love to scour the web for great fares, and I often tend to check Dollar Flight Club for all the best flight discounts. This week, for example, one of their sale destinations happens to be Belize — and let me tell you — these fares are hot, hot, hot. So if you haven't already checked out Dollar Flight Club's Feb. 14 flight deals to Belize, they'll make for a super romantic Valentine's Day purchase. Trust me on this: Flights are always better than flowers.

If you've never had the chance to use the Dollar Flight Club — a website that compiles cheap airfare daily — you are most definitely missing out. All you have to do is logon to their homepage, enter your email address, check off your nearby airports, and you're golden. You can sign up for a free 7-day Premium trial to see "100 percent of the deals," and then you can pay $3.33 per month (about $40 per year) to see them all year long. You can also stay on a free subscription for fewer deals. Either way, Dollar Flight Club will email you notices of cheap flights departing from your neck of the woods on the regular, and you can book cheap flights to your heart's content. Yes, it is literally that simple, and in my personal opinion, it's going to totally change the way I vacay.

Anyway, the deals on Feb. 14 are particularly enticing. The airfare service is showing cheap flights to the gorgeous island of Belize, and I'm so freaking tempted to book one for myself, my friends, and literally everyone I know. All of these deals are current as of the time of publication, and they are likely to rise within 24 hours, so book ASAP for the trip of your dreams. OK, on to the deals: You will be able to fly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Belize City for only $277. Yep, for under $300 you can find yourself in the tropical paradise of Belize.

Looking to depart from elsewhere?

Deals are happening from Portland, Oregon, to Belize City for $444, and from Omaha, Nebraska to Belize for only $385. Heading out from South Carolina? Grab a flight from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina to Belize for just $358. Other deals in the $300 to $400 range include flights taking off from Charleston, South Carolina; St. Louis Missouri; Las Vegas, Nevada; and San Diego, California. You can check them all out here to snag a cheap fare before the prices go up.

According to Dollar Flight Club's email, the average fare from the U.S. to Belize City is around $650, so you're saving a little less than half off with some of these flights. Again, keep in mind that the availability varies by where you're departing from. Also, make note of the fact that the cheapest dates are between April 10 and April 17. So, get ready for a totally lit spring break.

Once you arrive to your gorgeous Belizean destination, there are so many fun things to do. As you could probably imagine the beaches on the island are absolutely gorgeous, you can explore the lush green rainforests, and you can snorkel through the brightly colored reefs. If you are feeling particularly lazy, though, you can simply relax in the shade under the palm trees with a good book in hand. If you're looking for totally luxurious vacay, you can book a room at the Turtle Inn, a Belize hot spot, which includes various spas and pools which are surrounded by gorgeous gardens. It's kind of the ideal vacation, if you ask me.

Don't get me wrong — traveling internationally can be incredibly expensive. However, it doesn't always have to be. With services such as Dollar Flight Club, for example, you can find dirt cheap round trip flights to gorgeous islands like Belize for way under $300. Maybe try skipping out on a few nights at the bars this month, or refrain from ordering in. That way, you most likely won't even come close to exceeding that daunting monthly budget.