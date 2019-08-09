I don't know about you, but there's something about browsing cheap flights on the internet that makes me believe a trip to just about anywhere in the world is a real possibility. Of course, you do have to scour the web to find a killer deal, and by the time you've rounded up a few good ones, you might be over the whole thing. That's where a site that does all the work for you comes in handy, and Dollar Flight Club's Aug. 9 deals to Milan will make you believe an Italian getaway is very much within reach.

Seriously, after taking a look at the deeply discounted fares, all you'll need to do is grab your passport and book that dream European vacay. In an email sent out Aug. 8, Dollar Flight Club (DFC) highlighted some very cheap flights to Milan, Italy, and when I say "cheap," I mean like up to 50% off the standard fare of $900. The only caveat with these great prices is that they will probably go up fast, so you'll want to jump on any fare that strikes your fancy sooner rather than later.

The following flight prices are accurate as of publication, but they are likely to go up within the next 24 hours, so, again, move fast if you want to book it to one of the fashion capitals of the world.

Round-trip flights from New York's Newark Airport to Milan are just $447. If you're departing from Miami, Florida, you can still see savings with a $535 round-trip flight to Milan. Passengers flying out of Boston can score half-off savings with round-trips as low as $461. Coming from Canada, you can still save just under $300 on your roundtrip with this $618 round-trip flight from Toronto to Milan. According to the DFC email, the cheapest fares appear to be for November 2019 with EasyJet and Norwegian Air International airlines, so keep your eyes peeled for those details while browsing the flights.

OK, now that you've decided to jet off to Milan for all the fashion, espresso, and pasta you can handle, you'll probably want to have an idea of what to do once you get there, especially since you have all that extra cash in your pocket thanks to a cheap AF round-trip flight.

Of course, when you think of Milan, you think of fashion. While you might not be able to go during Fashion Week, you can still check out the Quadrilatero d’Oro, aka "the golden rectangle," which, per Time Out Milan, is the city's major fashion district. Even if you can't afford the high-end brands and can only window shop, you'll still be window-shopping in Milan, which I think is pretty much the epitome of cool.

Before a shopping adventure, you can fuel up for the day at any local café, but if you want to really have a full coffee experience (and possibly a taste of home), you can check out Starbucks' Reserve Roastery in Milan, which officially opened in September 2018. The expansive roastery is opulent and sleek, serving up sips like the Cordusio, a shot of espresso with steamed milk and mocha sauce. Finally, you can satisfy your pasta cravings at one of the many popular eateries in the city. With places serving up a range of options like family-style helpings of classic spaghetti to cuttlefish risotto, you're sure to find a bite you'll love.

IDK about you, but Milan is officially on my travel list now, and I may just have to snag one of these cheap flights for myself. If you're feeling an Italian vacay now, too, remember to act fast — or else you'll just have to wait until the next half-off deal rolls around!