Now that summer is officially on its way, you're probably in the midst of planning your next beach vacation. However, you might want to rethink your go-to sunny spot, because Dollar Flight Club's April 25 deals to Spain are currently available. The discounted flights are headed to Málaga, a gorgeous coastal town that'll bring your beach vacay up a notch. Sure, typical round-trip flights to Spain aren't exactly cheap, but Dollar Flight Club's current sale will help you save hundreds of dollars on your fares. However, you'll need to act fast if you want to buy a discounted ticket, because prices will increase quickly.

According to the daily email from Dollar Flight Club (DFC), the cheapest round-trip tickets to Málaga (AGP) are currently $340. That particular trip departs from New York City (JFK) — but it's not the only discounted option for travelers. According to DFC, a round-trip ticket to Spain is usually around $950. Per the company's email, fliers can also buy cheap tickets departing from (and returning to) other U.S cities. A Boston roundtrip is currently $340; Chicago flights are as low as $437; Fort Lauderdale flights are a little more at $515, Los Angeles trips are going for $484. Other cheap departing destinations include Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Toronto. Again, keep in mind that all sale prices are accurate as of publication and will increase in 24 hours (because they're so dang popular).

David Ramos/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Let's get back to that super cheap deal, though: the $354 round-trip flight to Málaga. Sure, that's a lot of money, but it's still extremely cheap compared to the standard flights that you'd expect while traveling to Spain. According to Dollar Flight Club's email, the typical round-trip flight to Málaga is $950. With that being said, you'd be saving over $600 by booking a trip ASAP (depending on your departure location). That's huge, guys.

Now, you're probably wondering when you should depart on your Málaga vacation. That's totally valid, because Dollar Flight Club discovered certain time periods where you can score cheaper flights than usual. For instance, the "best" travel dates that the company found are between August 2019 and March 2020. However, Dollar Flight Club made it clear that availabilities for these discounted flights vary by region.

Therefore, I'd probably scan travel dates and prices before whipping my credit card out and requesting PTO for a vacay.

While you're seeking discounted flights to Málaga, there's one more thing you should know. According to Dollar Flight Club's email (and a search on Google Flights), the airlines offering these discounted flights include Norwegian Air International (D8), and TAP Air Portugal. Therefore, keep your eyes open for those companies while you're scanning for flight deals.

Now that you know about these cheap flights to Málaga (thanks to Dollar Flight Club, of course), you're probably wondering what you can do when you touch down in Spain. As I previously mentioned, Málaga is a coastal town with tons of sites to see — including beaches, of course. In fact, Málaga's coastline consists of 16 beaches, so there won't be a shortage of sun, sand, and water. According to the city of Málaga's website, visitors can visit various beaches including La Malagueta, Pedregalejo, and San Andrés when they come to town. Apparently, there are even beach bars along the coastline, which means travelers can enjoy boozy beverages in the sunshine during their vacay.

If that sounds like a plan to you, go ahead and book your trip ASAP.