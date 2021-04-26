Doja Cat has seen multi-platinum success after the release of her January 2020 hit "Say So," and stardom has always been in her future. But as she told Billboard in a new interview, she had humble beginnings. Doja Cat's quotes about her first original song reveal how far she's come.

Every artist has a pivotal moment in their career, and Doja's came when she was just a child. The singer wrote her first song at eight years old, though, she now admits it wasn't her ~finest~ work. In her April 2021 interview for Billboard's Growing Up series, she told the story of her foray into the songwriting world.

"I don't remember how it goes," she said of the song. "I mean I kind of do, but I'm definitely not telling anybody what the lyrics were... I'm kind of ashamed. I don't know why, I guess it's just too mushy for me."

Sharing more intel about her background, she revealed both her mother and grandmother are painters, and their creative lifestyle is what inspired her strong artistic vision.

"A lot of that inspired me to take up fashion and visual, experimental things," she said before adding that her mom could best be described as a "hippie."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja revealed that her aunt, a singer, helped raise her. Her childhood was far from conventional, but she said there was only one thing that really proved difficult to grapple with.

"The only challenge I ever had was addiction," she told Billboard. "Alcohol and cigarettes were my thing and weed was my thing. I would smoke and smoke and smoke and I'd be chain-smoking and it would mess with my voice, it would mess with my energy."

Thanks to her "Say So" remix with Nicki Minaj, Doja now has a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit under her belt and has become a household name. It's a journey Doja said has been nothing short of "unbelievable."

Doja may not be particularly proud of the first song she ever penned, but it set the course for the type of success most only dream of.