I have been yearning for a semi-normal Capital F Fashion moment for the past year of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2021 Grammy Awards, I'm finally getting it. And one artist is taking that kind of moment to the next level. Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys dress and hair made me do several double takes when she popped up on my TV screen, and five minutes later, I'm still thinking about it.

The "Say So" singer, nominated for Best New Artist, Best Record, and Best Pop Solo Performance, walked onto the red carpet wearing a black and cream dress. The moto-esque bodice featured a zipper neckline that plunged below her bellybutton, while the floor-length skirt was covered in lime green feathers and boasted a thigh-high middle slit. Even more jaw-dropping than the feathers or the neckline, though, is Doja Cat's new hair — a sleek black mullet. The artist is known to switch up her hair often, consistently opting for bright, vivid colors and wigs, so it's likely the mullet may only be temporary.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the way Doja is serving this look, I almost hope the mullet sticks around, at least for a little while. Paired with black accessories and a sultry, sexy black smoky eye, the mullet's edgy rocker vibes are so beautifully intense. And considering more celebs than ever — namely Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, and more — are flocking to the mullet, I'd say Doja Cat is right on trend. Now, the only question is, how much longer can I hold out before I get a mullet, too.