Apple released the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max during its biggest event of the year, and it's causing so much buzz. Fans are wondering about all the details of the new phone, from how much it costs to how it looks. Let's face it: Everything's important when it comes to the iPhone, since the gadget is central to so many people's daily routine. You're probably wondering: Does the iPhone 11 Pro Max come in rose gold? Here is the lowdown on the the new iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is def this year's coolest innovation.

Apple revealed the details for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max during the Sept. 10 keynote address at company headquarters in Cupertino, California. Prior to Tuesday, people were speculating the iPhone 11 lineup would come in similar shades as the 2018 iPhone lineup, which included Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, notably missing a Rose Gold hue. There were also rumors of new Green and Lavender shades, per Tech Radar. During the keynote address, Apple confirmed some of the rumors when the colors for the iPhone 11 were announced: Purple, White, Yellow, Green, Black, and Product RED. Rose Gold, however, was notably absent from the lineup, so you won't be able to get the iPhone 11 in the color. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max were unveiled in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. The new Midnight Green was showcased in a promotional video during the keynote, and it looked insanely sleek and sophisticated. However, no Rose Gold. Sorry, friends.

The Rose Gold was not available in last year's release of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max either. On the other hand, Apple's 6.1-inch phone, the iPhone XR, showed off a more colorful palette, with offerings in white, red, yellow, coral, and blue.

Other new details that have people excited about the iPhone 11 lineup include the updated camera. You'll be able to take slow-mo videos using the front-facing camera, which Apple coined Slow-fies in their wacky promotional video for the functionality. The iPhone 11 will also have a battery life that lasts one hour longer than the iPhone XR, which is super helpful for those who bring their iPhone when they're on the go. The iPhone 11 Pro has even more high-quality features — there are three camera lenses on the device, and one of them is an ultra-wide lens. According to Apple, it also has the toughest glass in a smartphone, and the battery will last four hours more than the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will last give hours more than the iPhone XS.

The iPhone 11 starts at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099. You can order pre-order the phone on Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PDT, and they'll ship a week later on Sept. 20. Act fast when you pre-order the morning of Sept. 13 to make sure you're totally up to date with Apple's latest tech.