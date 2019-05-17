There are a lot of really exciting thing about moving in with your partner. Sharing the same roof and cozying up together in the same same bed every night can make you feel much closer and just generally more committed, because you are truly sharing your lives with one another. However, it can also create a lot of changes in the relationship, some that you expect and some that might catch you off guard. But does texting change when you move in with your partner? As Fran Greene, licensed clinical social worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting, tells Elite Daily, the answer to that question is yes. "Text behavior usually changes when you move in together," she confirms — so don't be surprised when and if it happens.

But why would living together make something as insignificant as how you text change? Greene says there a several reasons why your old patterns may go out the window when you pick up your new keys. "Since you will be spending more time together it might feel that texting is not as necessary as when you were apart," she explains, citing one cause. But Greene does encourage cohabitating couples to keep up their textual relations, even when it seems like you see each other and communicate plenty now. "Texting is an amazing way to let your partner know that they are on your mind and in your heart! Keep on sending those GIFs, Bitmojis, and texts to let your partner know that you love them,” she says. That being said, here are some of the ways Greene says your texting habits will likely change once you move in together.

1. You start texting more about logistics. Giphy Part of living together and sharing your lives is coordinating your time and activities, so, naturally, Greene says you’re likely to see an uptick in logistical texts. “Since you are more accountable to each other now you might be texting each other more about ‘everyday stuff,’ [like] ‘I’m going to be late coming home because my dental appointment ran late, or should I bring home sushi or pizza for dinner?’” explains Greene.

2. They may get less romantic — or even more loving. Giphy If you and your partner tend to send really sweet, romantic texts, it might be upsetting to know that that might slow down after you live together. “The lovey-dovey texts might decrease because your partner ‘thinks’ they are not as important now,” she explains. But Greene says if that happens, you shouldn’t be afraid to let your partner know you miss that kind of communication. “This is the perfect time to let your partner know that keeping the romance alive feels good all the time. Just because you are living together the loving texts and GIFs are just as important as they were before you moved in together,” she says. Greene also says the opposite can be true, since in some cases living together may actually make your texting become even sweeter and more effusive. “Since you are now committed to each other the texts may become even more loving and caring. Make sure that you let your partner know how much their expressions of love warm your heart,” says Greene.

3. The frequency of texts may change. Giphy It’s not only the tone and content of the texts that can change after you start living together, says Greene, but the frequency of that type of communication. “Sometimes the texting might practically disappear because your partner does not want to feel controlled or under the microscope because you are living together. It could be a way for your partner to demonstrate that they are an individual and not just part of a couple,” she explains. Again, the opposite can be true too, she says. “Texting could increase astronomically, especially if your partner is the worrying type. Now that you are living together your partner may feel that they have to know your every move so they can be assured that you are safe,” explains Greene. If that all gets to be a bit much, Greene says it’s best to let your partner know how all that texting is making you feel. “You can reassure your partner that you are OK and that you will keep them in the loop” she advises.