For those who enjoy hitting the road, but can't live without their music, have I got some good news for you. On Aug. 9, Samsung unveiled its latest smart device the Galaxy Note 9, and it has some incredible perks. So for those asking, does Spotify Premium come with Galaxy Note 9? Not quite, but get ready to stream anywhere you go.

The 2018 Samsung Unpacked Event in Brooklyn, NY introduced customers to the latest, and most advanced, products in technology. However, it was definitely the Galaxy Note 9 that stole the show. Not only does it boast incredible features like increased battery life and a state of the art camera, but Samsung announced that its recent partnership with Spotify ensures that customers will be able to stream their favorite hits effortlessly. It may not be the highly coveted ad-free premium account, but hey, music is music. Elite Daily reached out to Spotify and Samsung's team for comment about the partnership, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Through this partnership, Samsung customers will be able to enjoy Spotify through multiple devices. So, whether you're having a dance party courtesy of the Galaxy Home smart speaker, or on the go jamming out to playlists on your Galaxy Note 9, listening to music has seriously never been easier. For me, there's nothing more irritating than waiting for music to load on my phone, so the fact that Samsung has fixed this problem for customers is honestly a dream come true.

On Aug. 9, Spotify released an interview with Samsung CEO Daniel Ek about the new partnership, which gave customers an inside look behind the reason for picking Spotify and all the benefits they can look forward to.

Ek said,

As Samsung’s new go-to music provider, Spotify is giving hundreds of millions of Samsung listeners better access to our 35 million songs, as well as our innovative Discovery and Personalization features, connecting more artists with more fans. We believe that this significant long-term partnership will provide Samsung users across millions of devices with the best possible music streaming experience, and make discovering new music easier than ever – with even more opportunities to come. Of course, it will also help artists reach new fans. Our goal has always been to make music accessible to everyone by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it.

During the interview, Ek also emphasized how important he and his team view streaming services for audiences. While Spotify represents an accessible way for people to listen to music, Ek claimed that Samsung really wanted to make sure customers could enjoy music "seamlessly," meaning that it could switch from device to device without any issue or pause. Plus, the app will automatically be installed on any device you purchase, so you won't have to go through that irritating download process. Bless.

A fancy new smart device and guaranteed streaming service? I don't know about y'all, but it feels like Christmas might have just come early this year.