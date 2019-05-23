They've reportedly been split for a while now, but does Pete Davidson still follow Kate Beckinsale on social media? Well, the answer is pretty interesting, my friends. According to Page Six, Davidson decided to shoot Beckinsale a follow around 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 21. And he obvi didn't just follow her. Page Six reports that he also went ahead and "liked" a picture of Beckinsale with her parents, whom he met over dinner back in March.

It doesn't look like Beckinsale was bugging too hard about her ex following her on Instagram. In fact, Page Six reports that Beckinsale went ahead and followed him back shortly after he followed her.

This would obviously be standard behavior if the two were still an item, but the thing is that, well, they're not. "They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms," a source told Entertainment Tonight on April 24.

Page Six reports that the reasoning for their split could have been Beckinsale's discomfort with Davidson's superstardom. “Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” an insider told the publication earlier this month. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

Beckinsale, herself, opened up to the Los Angeles times in March about the adjustment of dating someone as famous as Davidson.

"I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale told the Los Angeles Times in March without actually referring to Davidson by name. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

It looks like she never quite got used to the spotlight, after all. That being said, it looks like the duo ended things on amicable terms if they're both going ahead and following each other on social media.

TBH, it makes total sense that Davidson would want to follow his ex after they split. When you're dating someone, you already know all of the ins and outs of their lives just by chatting with them all of the time.

That being said, if you're on good terms with your ex, following them on social media can be a great way to stay in touch without being too involved in each other's lives.

Davidson and Beckinsale must have ended things on fairly good terms because the comedian majorly had her back at a show at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday, April 29. The comedian ultimately left the club and skipped the performance all-together after he felt that he was "disrespected" by Vinnie Brand, the club's owner.

"Hey guys in Connecticut I’m sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on," Davidson said in his Instagram story. "The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me and did something that I told him not to do and I can’t perform under those circumstances."

Us Weekly reports Brand disrespected Davidson by making an unnecessary joke about Beckinsale and Davidson's other A-list ex, Ariana Grande.

It's sad that they're over. But, hey, at least they ended things as amicably as possible!