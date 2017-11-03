Does iPhone X Come With AirPods? You Might Be Bummed If You Want Wireless Tunes

For techies everywhere, Nov. 3 is like Christmas in November. Apple's iPhone X was finally released today. Some of the newest iPhone X owners opened the box to find out that they weren't getting a certain accessory with their iPhone X purchase. Be prepared to get your wallet back out for wireless tunes because the iPhone X does not come with AirPods.

It's true: AirPods are not included in your purchase of the iPhone X. You're not totally out of luck when it comes to listening to your jams on the go with the iPhone X, though, because you'll still get a new pair of EarPods with your iPhone X purchase. If you're like me and you've referred to EarPods as earbuds your whole life, let me clarify that EarPods are the wired earphones that you're used to getting with your iPhone.

The EarPods that come with the iPhone X have a lightening connector since the headphone jack is no longer available on the iPhone X. You'll also get a lightening to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, so you can use any 3.5 mm headphones as well. You definitely won't find yourself with a shortage of ways to listen to your favorite jams.

Of course, if you're into the cordless configuration, then you might want to get yourself some AirPods to go with your new iPhone X. Once you get over the bummer that is the iPhone X not coming with AirPods, you can buy them on Apple's website for $159.

It might seem a little annoying to shell out more cash for the AirPods, but these are more than just your regular earbuds. According to Apple's website, they connect to all of your Apple devices via bluetooth. You can even ask Siri questions without having to touch your phone. All you need to do is double-tap the side of one of the AirPods, and you're set to get directions to the restaurant where you're meeting your pals — you don't want to get lost when you're already running late.

Want the hear the good news if you decide to buy the AirPods? You'll soon be able to charge them wirelessly, along with your iPhone X and Apple Watch, on the AirPower mat, which Apple is releasing in 2018. That's right, you'll be able to charge your devices all in one place, which (coming from someone who regularly trips over at least five cords a day) is a welcome change.

Once again, I know it's tough to swallow another purchase that costs a pretty penny after already paying for the iPhone X, but hey, you don't have to buy the AirPods right away. Remember, you do get a pair of EarPods with your iPhone X purchase. No, it might not be the fully cordless life you're going for, but the holidays are just around the corner. There's no reason you can't put a pair of AirPods on your wish list this year.

Just make sure that you're doing all you can to make the "nice" list. For example, if your sister is bummed that she didn't get in line early enough to snag an iPhone X for herself, you could help cheer her up by sending her the latest Animojis that you've created (you don't need an iPhone X to receive them). Once you've sent a talking puppy Animoji her way, she'll likely be more inlined to check those AirPods off your list come December. Letting her create her own Animoji on your iPhone X next time you hang out couldn't hurt, either.

