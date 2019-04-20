We've all had those days where the thought of leaving your couch and the comfort of your home to get food is the last thing you want to do. If you're thinking of satisfying your pizza fix or getting your Pad Thai cravings handled tonight, you might be wondering: Does Grubhub deliver near me? Here's how to check so that you can make your next Netflix n' chill night the most delicious one yet.

According to Grubhub's website, customers can choose to order from 105,000 takeout restaurants in over 2,000 cities in the United States and London, meaning that there's no shortage of options when it comes to feeding yourself without having to get out of your pajamas. Whether you're craving sushi from the comfort of your bed or want to have spaghetti without leaving the house, just one click of a button will bring your meal of choice to your doorstep. IMHO, technology is a wonderful thing, and I can't count how many times I've chosen to avoid bad weather or just decided to treat myself to a cozy night in by ordering delivery and enjoying the pleasure of a restaurant-prepared meal.

To get started, all you have to do is head to Grubhub's homepage and enter your address in the search field. From there, you can choose whether you would like delivery or pickup. From there, the platform will populate with search results of eateries that deliver to your address as well as places that offer pickup that are near your location. If you're craving a certain kind of cuisine, you can choose that option so that the search results are filtered. You also have the choice to sort your results depending on how close restaurants are to you as well as their ratings.

Depending on your location, some restaurants or fast food chains that are near you might offer free delivery, so you have the option to check that box if you choose to.

Unfortunately, like any food delivery service, availability and the delivery fare is completely dependent on your location and where the restaurant is located. In some cases, you might get a message saying that a certain eatery doesn't deliver to you if you're out of zone. So, if you're really craving the lasagna from a certain Italian joint and can't think of a substitute, you might need to put on pants, check the pickup option on Grubhub, and head there to grab the food yourself.

According to its website, Grubhub recommends making sure that you use a complete street address when you're searching for restaurants to make sure you're getting an accurate snapshot of the places that offer delivery to your location.

Again, all you have to do to plan the ultimate date night in, show yourself some self love, or order a tasty spread for a girls' night in is enter in your address, choose the kind of food you're craving, and voila, you'll have a whole world of great restaurants at your fingertips. Happy munching!