Chrissy Teigen finally gave birth to her baby boy, and I am just so excited for big sis Luna to finally have a little sibling to pal around with! His name is Miles, and he arrived on May 17. I am really happy for the entire Legend fam! I can't help but wonder, though: Does Chrissy Teigen's son have a middle name? After all, Kylie Jenner's little girl, Stormi Webster, doesn't have one. Ditto for her cousins, North, Saint and Chicago West. And apparently, Beyonce's twins Rumi and Sir don't have middle names either, so this is obviously a pretty big trend out in La La Land right now. But is Miles a part of it? After all, Luna has a middle name — hers is "Simone," which is just so beautiful. Would the pair really skip over a middle moniker for their second born?

Turns out, they did. On May 17, Chrissy announced on Twitter that the little guy was born. "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" the announcement read. And then a few days later on May 20, Teigan Instagrammed the first pic of her new baby boy with the full formal announcement, which included the little guy's complete name. The post read,

Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!

First of all, I am seriously loving this name! And I'm so glad they decided to stick to the trend of giving him a middle name, because Chrissy was pretty open about her name struggle. Back on Feb. 19, The Lip Sync Battle star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and husband John Legend were having a hard time figuring out what to call the new addition.

“Boy names are really tough," Teigen explained to Degeneres. "I don’t think he will even have a middle name because we can’t even come up with a first name."

At the time, I totally thought she was joking — and it turns out I was right. Of course, the hilarious talk show host was only too happy to seize the opportunity to offer up a few baby name suggestions.

"What about Urban Legend?" DeGeneres joked.

"I do like that," Teigen said, then added: “I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot. Can we say that?”

“Yes, you can say that," DeGeneres replied. "Just don’t name him that.”

I'm SO glad she followed that little piece of advice, and I'm really happy the name the couple ended up choosing is just as special and cool as Luna's.

Teigen also shared with DeGeneres the super sweet story about how she chose that amazing moniker for her daughter. "It was a really beautiful night. Really big, red moon and just gorgeous,” Teigen explained. "I have this love for space and I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp when I was a youngster. And so I thought Luna was just perfect and she’s kind of the perfect Luna."

Couldn't agree more. Just look at those gorgeous, round cheeks! Although it does kind of make me wish they'd named this new little guy Buzz Lightyear or something. JK! I am totally digging his name.

Now that that's been settled, it's time to sit back and wait for Teigen and/or Legend to post the very first photo of their two kids bonding for the first time as little brother and big sister.

I seriously cannot wait for that day to come, because the Legends never disappoint. So c'mon guys, the clock is ticking!