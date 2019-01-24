We've been inundated with plenty of speedy celeb engagements over the past few months, but some A-listers are still taking their time to make it to the altar. For example, they may be engaged, but do Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas live together? The answer is no, they don't. But that may be changing soon, according to recent reports.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple were spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles yesterday (Jan. 24, 2019). Obviously, this doesn't necessarily mean that they're going to move in together. But given their relationship status, I'm going to go ahead and guess that it means they're looking for their first home as a couple.

According to Cosmopolitan, the fact that they're looking in Los Angeles could mean they'll potentially be neighbors with Jonas' brother, Nick Jonas, and his new bride, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Refinery29 reports that the younger Jonas brother bought a five-bedroom Beverly Hills home for a cool $6.5 million (casual) the summer before he tied the knot.

So it would make sense for his older brother to follow in his footsteps and buy his house before he ties the knot to his bride.

Now, obviously, this news isn't really a huge deal or a shock. The two have been engaged for a while now so it was only a matter of time before they started looking for homes together.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October of 2017. They each announced the exciting news by posting a picture of her ring-clad hand resting on top of his. He captioned his picture, "She said yes." She captioned hers, "I said yes."

Simple and to the point. I love it.

But don't mistake their simple captions for a lack of excitement.

“I’m still like, ‘Holy sh*t! I’m engaged,’” the Game of Thrones star, 22, told Marie Claire in its May 2018 Fresh Faces issue. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.”

Yes, she's excited. But she doesn't necessarily see getting engaged as an accomplishment.

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star continued. “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

According to Cosmopolitan, 22-year-old actress and the 29-year-old pop singer will finally be making their trip down the aisle in France this summer.

I have a feeling their wedding will have a hard time competing against Nick and Priyanka's multiple blowout wedding ceremonies in India. But who's competing?

What matters is the two of them are happy. If they really are searching for a home together, it means they're one step closer to building the rest of their lives together. And, of course, I'm on the edge of my seat waiting to see pics of what I'm absolutely certain is going to be a blowout wedding in France this summer.