During its Unpacked event on Thursday, Jan. 14, Samsung finally gave customers a first sneak peek at its new Galaxy S21 smartphones — and it's safe to say the sleek devices are setting themselves apart from predecessors with advanced camera capabilities, an updated display, and an accompanying S Pen. Considering the latest generation of the Galaxy smartphone line will be retailing starting at $799.99 when it drops on Jan. 29, you might be wondering if Samsung Galaxy S21 phones come with a charger or headphones. Here's why you won't want to throw out any old earbuds or charger plugs you currently have.

The company revealed it'll be following in Apple's footsteps with the rollout of its Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra models. In response to some frequently asked questions, Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, said the company decided to remove wired headphones and a charger plug for the Galaxy S21 for environmental reasons and because he believed they were unnecessary for many customers who already had the phone accessories from previous purchases. However, the device will still come with a USB cable. For context, Samsung's Galaxy S20 models come with a USB cable, a travel charger adapter, a headset with a special USB port, ear tips, and an ejector tool for the SIM and microSD tray.

Chomet said he believed the decision would help the company move towards more sustainable consumption and that it wouldn't impact Samsung users, who will still be able to use older charger plugs, which are have been made compatible with standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, with the newest Galaxy models. Coming just months after Apple announced it would not include wired earbuds and a wall mount charger with its iPhone 12 line in October 2020, Samsung's decision to follow suit is not surprising. Samsung's pricing on the new models — $799.99 for the S21, $999.99 for the S21+, and $1,199.99 for the S21 Ultra— reflect that.

While Samsung will no longer be offering some complimentary accessories with its newest Galaxy line, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be compatible with the company's popular S pen, making it the first S series phone with this feature. Although users will have to purchase the pen separately or use one they already have from a Galaxy Note or Tab, you’ll be able to bring all the drawing and note-taking functionality that you love to your new smartphone.

Accompanying charger and earbuds aside, the Galaxy S21 line also comes with plenty of innovative features and updates that make them well worth their price tag. For one, the Galaxy S21 series boasts a sleek new look with a Contour Cut Camera box that more seamlessly houses its different lenses. For the Galaxy S21+, which comes with a whopping Ultra-Wide Lens, Wide Lens, and two Tele Lenses in the back as well as a front-facing camera in the front, it's a game-changer.

Inside, all the Samsung S21 devices will be using the company's most advanced smartphone chip yet, meaning you can expect faster processing speeds and a better display than previous designs.

While the Galaxy S21 phones won't be available for purchase until Jan. 29, you can pre-order any of the models starting on Jan. 14 and, if you need, add a charger or pair of headphones to your cart without breaking the bank.

