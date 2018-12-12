Every December, I look forward to rounding up my top Instagram moments of the year. With the new year creeping up quickly, I'm ready to take a look back on my most important highlights of 2018. Trying to find an app to get the job done, though, was no easy task. I have an iPhone, so I decided to take a look around the App Store for an app to help me determine my top nine pics of 2018. There are so many options. If you're like me, you're probably wondering, "Do I need to get the Top Nine 2018 app?" It is just one of the ways you can check out your best Instagram photos from this year.

The Top Nine app isn't affiliated with Instagram in any way, but it will still help you figure out your top photos from 2018. The Top Nine app is available for download on iOS devices and Android devices. The free app easily rounds up your top nine photos from the year (aka your pictures that got the most likes).

To find out which of your photos made the cut, open up the Top Nine app. The app is going to ask you for your Instagram username. Once you have typed that into the search bar, click the blue "continue" button. This will take you to the next screen, where you will need to plug in an email address. Unlike other end-of-the-year collage apps, Top Nine is going to email you the photomontage instead of generating it right in the app. This *can* be useful because you can always go back and refer to the email to access your top nine photo collage. By providing your email address, Top Nine also notes that it will send you updates about the app. You can unsubscribe to these emails at a later date.

Screenshot Top Nine app/Rachel Murphy

I did find one thing pretty frustrating with the Top Nine app. After entering in my username and email address, I was then asked to log in to the Instagram app with my account username and password. Why not just start there and save me some time? This is all due to the fact that my Instagram account is private.

It's not a huge deal, but there is definitely an easier way to get this done. The Best Nine app doesn't require an email address and will create your best nine photos from 2018 in a matter of seconds. There's no waiting for an email or supplying extra information. Just login within your Instagram (or Facebook) account and voila! You'll have your top nine photos within seconds.

Screenshot Top Nine app/Rachel Murphy

One cool feature that the Top Nine app has (and the Best Nine app doesn't, to my knowledge), is the breakdown of how many total likes your Instagram pictures got in over the year. For example, I got 709 likes over the course of 2018. I'm no social influencer, that's for sure. But I'll take it.

I also noticed that the Top Nine app generated a different set of photos for me than the Best Nine app did. I'm not totally sure why this happened. It's worth trying out both apps to see what images turn up in your best nine photos of 2018. Regardless, looking back on 2018 has me feeling all the feels. There were lots of ups and downs this year, and I can't wait to see what 2019 brings.