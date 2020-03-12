After watching sparks fly between them on television for the past few weeks, you may be wondering if Hannah Ann Sluss and Barbra Weber still talk. The answer is they did. “After our breakup, she definitely reached out a couple times,” Hannah Ann told Rachel Lindsey and Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast's March 10 episode. “I love Barb. I honestly, I could break down crying just thinking about her right now because I miss her so much.”

The two clearly had an intense bond and it obviously went both ways. That being said, Hannah Ann admitted she eventually had to cut ties with her ex's mom in order to move on. “I knew that forgiveness is the only way forward and I needed to work on, leading up to this day, to forgive Peter and to move forward,” she explained. “And doing that is, you know, isolating myself from anyone close to him. And I can’t continue to talk to Barb every day if I’m trying to move forward from Peter, and that’s been also a heartbreak, not being able to be a part of Barb and her life. That’s also a heartbreak and a breakup in its own self.”

Hannah Ann's original heartbreak was from Barb's son Peter when he dumped her only a month after popping the question. The reason behind Peter's decision to dump Hannah Ann? He still had feelings for Madison Prewett, with whom he's now taking it "one day at a time." (Barb is not pleased, to say the least.)

Luckily, Hannah Ann got a chance to tell her ex off during the reunion episode as her bestie Barb looked on with pride:

Peter, we’ve been through a lot together. I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her, so really — looking back on it — our engagement involved three women: me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. So, a word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.

Here's to hoping Hannah Ann moves on from Peter and that she and Barb can eventually be friends again.