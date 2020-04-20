With over 20 million followers and rising at every second, Dixie D'Amelio is rapidly taking over the app alongside her sister Charli D'Amelio. But in addition to the dance videos, funny voiceovers, and other TikTok trends D'Amelio is so good at, she's also jumping into the beauty space, thanks to a recent partnership with beloved skincare brand Dermalogica. The 18-year-old is now one of Dermalogica's newest Clear Start Ambassadors for its "Candid Conversations" campaign, and D'Amelio spilled the details on her skincare routine as a part of it.

"I've definitely gotten more confident about showing my natural skin — even during breakouts," D'Amelio told Allure about the relationship she has with her skin. "I've actually learned that a lot of people don’t love their freckles, but I’ve learned to love mine."

She said her time spent quarantining as a result of the current coronavirus pandemic has actually pushed her to prioritize her skincare, given the "extra time at home," and she's learned a few things from TikTok along the way — namely the need for a toner in your skincare routine and the benefits of steaming your face (safely, of course). "I never knew the importance of toner until I kept seeing it on TikTok," she said. "[Also,] I once saw a TikTok beauty hack about taking a hot bowl of water and using it to steam your face. I tried it, and it feels so good."

As for what her skincare routine actually looks like in practice, D'Amelio said she cleanses with Dermalogica's Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash ($20, Sephora) and tones with Dermalogica's Breakout Clearing All Over Toner ($20, Sephora). To moisturize her skin, D'Amelio reaches for Dermalogica Skin Soothing Hydrating Lotion ($22, Sephora), and for a little extra liquid exfoliation at night, she'll use the brand's new Flashfoliant Clearing Brightening Foam ($25, Dermalogica). As a little skin treat, D'Amelio likes the brand's Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask ($21, Sephora). "The mask opens up my pores and clears my blackheads," she said. "I love the fizz effect because it immediately feels like it’s working."

In an Instagram caption announcing her partnership, D'Amelio noted the importance of Clear Start's message of skin acceptance and how closely it aligns with her skin philosophy. "Clear Start is all about real skin- acne, breakouts, scarring, freckles… all of it," she wrote. "Over the past year I’ve felt a growing pressure to look a certain way and subscribe to stereotypical beauty standards… but that’s something I want to change. #Letmebeclear… it’s time we start feeling more comfortable in our own skin and embracing our flaws."

Hopefully, D'Amelio will drop her makeup routine, too, so we can all copy the whoooooooole process.