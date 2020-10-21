Sometimes, she doesn't wanna be happy, but I'm sure she's gotta be pretty stoked about her new hair. TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio recently debuted silver hair with shadowed roots in a selfie on Twitter, and honestly? The new 'do is absolutely gorgeous, not to mention it feels particularly fitting for fall this year.

Both D'Amelio and her sister Charli, equally if not more TikTok famous, are known for their dark brown hair, though Charli's recently experimented with color with a bit of under-layer dyeing. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, D'Amelio was the next to switch things up, showing off almost a full head of super light, silver hair, save for her perfectly blended shadow roots that are still close to her natural shade. The color, as light as it is, still feels a bit cool, dark, and mysterious, which feels perfectly fitting as we move into the dark, cool, and mysterious months of a year that makes "unpredictable" an understatement.

D'Amelio also showed off the new color in an Instagram photo, in which she's sitting between her dog and a giant tortoise with a tiny top hat on. Understandably, the tortoise got a little more hype than D'Amelio's hair, but beneath a flurry of "is that tortoise wearing a hat???" were loving comments from fans praising her hair. "DIXIE YOUR HAIR OMG," one wrote, while another said, "I literally love ur hair🔥."

It's pretty hard to top a tortoise in a tiny top hat, but regardless, D'Amelio's hair might just spark an uptick in silver hair for fall.