“No one likes doing chores, but it's a reality that must be negotiated by couples who've decided to live together,” Susan Winter, NYC relationship expert, love coach, and author of Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache tells Elite Daily. And Winter stresses that equality in workload is the key to success when it comes to assigning chores.

Dr. Brown says the first step is to identify what all needs to be done around the home. “Once you've made a list of chores, then you have to figure out just how much time and energy each of you has to take on specific chores. In some situations, it isn't always going to be a 50-50 compromise,” he explains.

Winter suggests focusing on which chores are your least favorite and which you don’t mind doing. “This is the most effective starting point for negotiation,” she says. “Perhaps your partner doesn't mind doing the laundry, but loathes doing dishes. That's an easy task to assign. Start with what each of you individually hates the most, and negotiate your way up the ladder toward, ‘not so bad.’ If there's a chore you both hate, consider a two-for-one deal. As in, ‘I hate doing laundry so much that I'll do the dishes and clean the toilet... if you'll do the laundry,’” says Winter. Before you know it you will have worked out a chores list for both of you.

However, if you find that the conversation is not going as smoothly as you may have hoped, Becca Coffey, an online life coach at Blush, tells Elite Daily to take a step back and consider where your partner is coming from. “It’s important to understand how each partner grew up. Understand the roles that they were used to seeing. If One partner watched his mother do most of the chores then he or she will have no concept of how to split and share chores. Find a common ground of responsibilities of each partner,” she suggests. “The expression of gratitude can be so helpful in this.”