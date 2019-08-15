There's a lot to get excited for as summer comes to a close — the leaves start changing colors, the weather starts to cool down, and most importantly, seasonal offerings come back out. After a year of waiting, autumn fans get the chance to enjoy pumpkin spice and apple-flavored everything, and if you're planning on going to any of the Disney parks this fall, you have a lot of tasty treats to look forward to. If you haven't already perused Disney's Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2019 Food & Beverage Guide, it's going to be a tasty trip for the books.

Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party isn't something you'll want to miss out on. According to the media giant, it includes a special fireworks show called Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, special character greetings, Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, and — most importantly — festive bites. This year, you'll be able to enjoy it on select nights between Aug. 16 and Nov. 1, and I'm seriously stoked.

Culinary offerings are the single most important part of it all for me, and this year's Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party is coming in hot with unique sweets, savories, and sips, from Hades Nachos to Halloween Cinnamon Rolls to — best of all — Pumpkin Milkshakes. So definitely take a look at some highlights from the menu below.

Hades Nachos at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café Courtesy Of Disney Parks Take on the Lord of the Underworld with these spicy-as-heck nachos. According to Disney, they consist of black bean nacho chips topped with “fiery” buffalo chicken, as well as your choice of toppings. Good luck with that.

Lots-O-Burger at Cosmoic Ray's Starlight Café While Lotso appears to be a huggable bear, he's definitely not one to be reckoned with... but his signature burger is a totally different story. Per Disney, the Lots-O-Burger features a juicy beef patty topped with brie fondue, strawberry-bacon jam, and an onion ring. All of that is sandwiched between a hearty Lotso bun.

Amuck, Amuck, Amuck Cupcake at Main Street Bakery As an ode to the infamous Sanderson Sisters, this creepy cupcake bakes peanut butter chips, chocolate candy bits, and toffee into one delectable pastry, according to Disney. It's filled with caramel sauce and it's topped with an edible “cauldron” iced with chocolate buttercream, as well as a white chocolate decoration.

Halloween Cinnamon Roll at Main Street Bakery Courtesy Of Disney Parks The Halloween Cinnamon Roll is a sweet way to start the fall season. According to Disney Parks, it features a classic Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll, which is topped with orange icing and chocolate spider web. Spooooky.

Headless Horseman Cheesecake at Sleepy Hallow Cheesecake has never been this spook-tacular, if you ask me. Per Disney, the Headless Horseman Cheesecake features a slice of pumpkin cheesecake that's layered with gluten-friendly chocolate cake, chocolate crunchies, orange glaze, and a Headless Horseman chocolate piece. Sounds like a (very haunting) dream.

Snake Eyes at Storybrook Treats (Available in September) Courtesy Of Disney Parks Feel like you're being followed? It's those snake eyes over there! According to Disney, the demonizing drink blends Sprite, green apple, and lemonade. It's garnished with sweet gummy worms and light-up dice.

Caramel Pretzel, Cinnamon Donuts, and Frozen Apple Cider at Golden Oak Outpost Golden Oak Outpost is offering so many delectable fall treats. The Caramel Pretzel is filled with ooey gooey caramel, per Disney, the Cinnamon Donuts are dusted with cinnamon sugar, and the Frozen Apple Cider will keep you feeling refreshed all day long.

Now Begin Thy Magic Spell at Casey's Corner It's always been a dream of mine to run away and become a witch, and this scary sip is definitely a good start. According to Disney, Now Begin Thy Magic Spell blends passion fruit with blue curaçao, Sprite, and lemonade. Oh, and it's garnished with a chocolate-covered apple slice to leave you feeling extra fabulous.