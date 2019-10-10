Disney's Enchanted Rose Lounge Is Made For 'Beauty And The Beast' Fans

Attention all Beauty and the Beast fans out there: Disney has a special treat for you. Now is your chance to live out your very own fairy tale at Disney's Enchanted Rose lounge. According to Walt Disney World's website, this newly-opened bar and lounge at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa draws inspiration from the live-action movie. It's certainly a super romantic place to escape to on your next Disney trip with your SO.

I always feel like a princess whenever I visit the Grand Floridian Resort with its luxe Victorian-era aesthetic, so it just makes sense to have a gorgeous lounge inside that's dedicated to one of my favorite princesses, Belle. The new Enchanted Rose lounge is located on the second floor of the resort. It's a perfect place for you and your besties to retreat to for a break from your adventurous park day, or to check out with bae for a special occasion. Inside, you'll find a beautiful lounge, plus an outdoor patio.

It wouldn't be a Beauty and the Beast lounge without a menu that Lumière would want to sing about. There are Instagram-worthy cocktails and delicious starters that are served daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.. If you had a big morning in the parks, you might want to take a break by visiting the lounge for a snack before heading out for round two. This is also a romantic place to grab a drink with bae before finding a good place to watch the fireworks.

You'll find that the lounge has subtle nods to the movie with different gathering spaces: the main bar, library, garden room, and outdoor patio. Some decor highlights include the stunning chandelier that draws inspiration from Belle's gown in the main bar, and French furnishings in the library you'll definitely want to post on your Instagram story.

The whole place is the perfect backdrop for pictures, but you'll want to have a drink in your hand, which brings us to the cocktail menu. If you're 21 or over, enjoy a fun table-side cocktail like the Amour (Love) or Envie (Envy). The Amour is a sweeter citrus drink with Grey Goose Vodka, Pavan Liqueur de France, lemon, pear, camomile tea, rose petal, and agave. The Envie has Busnel Calvados de Pays d’Auge, Green Chartreuse, Angostura bitters, green apple purée, and an apple chip.

Instead of a library of books, there's a library of wines to choose from, which according to the Disney Parks Blog, you can get by the ounce, glass, or bottle. There are also several mocktails to choose from, like a Rosemary Cooler that has lemonade, vanilla, and rosemary.

If you're a foodie like me, you should really check out the starters menu. My personal pick would be the truffle fries, because I love truffle anything. There's also an artisanal cheese selection, and White Sturgeon Caviar if you're feeling extra fancy.

This really is the perfect place for any Beauty and the Beast fan. Have a special night out with your crew, date night with your crush, or just treat yourself to a fairy tale evening of wearing your most Belle-like gold dress. Whatever you plan, the Enchanted Rose lounge will give you your very own "tale as old as time" that you'll want to share with all your friends.